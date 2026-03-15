Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley favourite to win as stars arrive for Hollywood’s big night

The inclusion of Hamnet’s Chloé Zhao stopped the director category from being a clean sweep for men this year, but there are some who argue that she shouldn’t have been the only woman director to make the cut.

“So many of the best films I saw this year were made by women,” said actor Natalie Portman in an interview at the Sundance festival in January. “You just see the barriers at every level because so many were not recognised at awards time.”

The “extraordinary” films Portman said were “not getting the accolades they deserve” were Sorry, Baby (written and directed by Eva Victor, its non-binary-identifying star), Shih-Ching Tsou’s Left-Handed Girl, Nia DaCosta’s Hedda and Mona Fastvold’s The Testament of Ann Lee, all of which were completely shut out of the Oscar nominations.

To this list I would add the aforementioned If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, written and directed by Mary Bronstein, which picked up just a single nomination for best actress.

Incidentally, we might see our first ever female cinematographer winner if Autumn Durald Arkapaw takes the prize for Sinners.

Awards presenters tonight include last year’s acting winners Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana.

One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Oscars in Hollywood. Photograph: Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

We will also see the traditional smattering of people who could conceivably have been nominated for films that got a best picture nod, among them Chase Infiniti from One Battle After Another, Gwyneth Paltrow from Marty Supreme and Will Shakespeare himself, Paul Mescal.

The brilliant Rose Byrne, who was thought to be Jessie Buckley’s biggest rival for best actress before (seemingly!) drifting out of contention, has arrived on the red carpet.

The Australian star of If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – in which she puts in a searing, breathless performance as an overwhelmed mother – is expected to take part in a mid-ceremony Bridesmaids reunion, specially timed just for when everybody had finally forgotten about Bridesmaids.

Australian actor Rose Byrne attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Here are some things to expect from tonight’s show, which we must – at least until YouTube takes over the rights from 2029 – refer to as the Oscars telecast.

Our host is “100 per cent Irish” Conan O’Brien, who survived the 2025 ceremony intact enough to be hired for a second consecutive year and has been out workshopping his script in comedy clubs. Yes, we can disown him if he bombs.

In a valiant bid to keep the running time down – or, alternatively, in a stunning act of Nick Cave erasure – only two of the five original song nominees will be performed: I Lied to You from Sinners and the irrepressible Golden from KPop Demon Hunters.

The producers have, however, sensibly decided to run an extended In Memoriam segment to pay tribute to recently departed stars, including Robert Redford, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, Catherine O’Hara, Terence Stamp, Brigitte Bardot and actor-director Rob Reiner.

Happily, we will see clips of the acting nominees emoting their best in the films they’re in, not those cringe-inducing praise-fests from an assembly of random A-listers (a recent Oscars telecast horror known as the “Fab Five”).

A total of 10 nominations involve Irish productions or talent.

Alongside the ones we mentioned earlier, Maggie O’Farrell is nominated for adapted screenplay for Hamnet (together with its director, Chloé Zhao). She’s an early arrival at the Dolby Theatre tonight.

Hamnet author Maggie O'Farrell attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Blue Moon – filmed at Ardmore Studios with Irish production company Wild Atlantic Pictures on board – received two nominations (Ethan Hawke for best actor and Robert Kaplow for best original screenplay).

Representatives of Screen Ireland, the State’s development agency for the film industry, were in Los Angeles this week on a trade mission to promote Ireland as a location for co-production, discussing “opportunities for increased collaboration” at meetings with Netflix, Sony, Amazon MGM and Paramount, among others.

Sometimes, as Conor Capplis explains in his feature on Ireland doubling for overseas locations, this can involve making the Gaiety Theatre look like Broadway – no mean feat – or transforming a dingy Dublin alley into, well, a dingy New York alley.

It has been a long journey from Hamnet publicity duties to campaign trail madness for Jessie Buckley, who has also been out promoting new film The Bride! of late. I wouldn’t blame her if she wanted to lie down in a dark room after this.

Her status as clear favourite for best actress springs not only from her compelling performance as Agnes Hathaway in Hamnet – I think the technical term is “barnstorming” – but also from her clean sweep of all the main precursor awards to the Oscars. She won at Critics’ Choice, Bafta, Screen Actors Guild (now the Actors) and the Golden Globes.

This hasn’t been achieved in her category since Renée Zellweger in 2020 for the biopic Judy (a film Buckley coincidentally co-starred in), and Zellweger did indeed go on to win the Academy Award. It will be the Oscars shock of the century if Buckley doesn’t do the same.

She has recently spoken about how her love of music and theatre helped her cope with an eating disorder and depression as a teenager.

“You know, you can’t walk through life not being affected, but you can transform that into something that allows you to be more human and alive in the way that you want to be,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

Signs wishing Jessie Buckley luck adorn her home town of Killarney town ahead of Oscars night on Sunday. Photograph: Lina Jevdet/PA Wire

In her native Killarney, there is much pride on display, as Anne Lucey reports.

Patrick who? St Patrick, you say? What’s he in again?

It’s the Oscars! The 98th Academy Awards will soon be shimmering onto screen live from sunny Hollywood, where the temperature is 29 degrees and many big names will shortly be sweating on the red carpet – if only because Ireland’s Jessie Buckley is one of the few clear favourites to win.

Killarney’s finest is poised to become the first ever Irish winner of actress in a leading role and will – “barring Los Angeles sliding into the sea”, as our chief film correspondent, Donald Clarke, puts it – collect her Oscar for Hamnet.

But the other key awards are either wide open or ajar just enough to promise an unusually decent ratio of surprises to inevitabilities in a ceremony that begins on RTÉ One at the almost-civilised hour of 11pm.

The local start time of 4pm means no vampires will be braving the Dolby Theatre, though vampire-horror Sinners does arrive with a record-smashing 16 nominations. Has Ryan Coogler’s film enough momentum to translate those nods into a mantelpiece of statuettes?

Or will it be one bauble after another for Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, the narrow frontrunner for best picture?

Is Buckley’s biggest rival for the title “most unstoppable force on the night” the trio of Rumi, Mira and Zoey, better known as the KPop Demon Hunters? Or is it, perhaps, Dubliner Richard Baneham, a two-time winner for his visual effects work on the Avatar films, who is in line to win his third Oscar tonight for Avatar: Fire and Ash?

With Bugonia – produced by Dublin-based Element Pictures – picking up a quartet of nominations, and John Kelly and Andrew Freedman in the running for best animated short for Retirement Plan, the green wave is back in town and vying to make history once again.

So, welcome to the Unpredictable Oscars. Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night (except for Jessie).

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