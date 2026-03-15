Bruno Fernandes reaches 100 assists as Manchester Utd beat top-four rivals Aston Villa

Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates after scoring the team's first goal from an assist by Bruno Fernandes. Photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty

Premier League: Manchester United 3 (Casemiro 53, Cunha 71, Sesko 81) Aston Villa 1 (Barkley 64)

Bruno Fernandes reached 100 assists in all competitions as the ever-impressive Manchester United captain provided set up goals in what could prove a crucial 3-1 win against fellow Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa.

The third-placed Red Devils headed into Sunday’s Old Trafford encounter a place higher than the visitors on goal difference and looking to bounce back from Michael Carrick’s first defeat of an otherwise outstanding two months.

Fernandes was, like so often, the architect as the skipper saw his second-half corner headed home by Casemiro, before providing an exquisite pass from which Matheus Cunha restored their lead after surprise starter Ross Barkley had levelled for Villa.

The assists moved the Portuguese magician on to 16 for the season, breaking David Beckham’s club record of 15 Premier League assists set in 1999-2000, and was complemented by a late deflected strike by substitute Benjamin Sesko.

United moved three points clear of Villa and increased their stranglehold on a top-four spot as Unai Emery’s side recent top-flight wobble continued.

It was a solid all-round display by the hosts, who edged the first half but lacked Sesko’s physical presence up front after Carrick dropped him to the bench.

Bruno Fernandes cuts through the Aston Villa defence and Matheus Cunha restores the Red Devils' lead! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R23cYXSH7I — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 15, 2026

The striker would have surely lapped up the crosses being swung in, including when Amad Diallo claimed attempts to meet a wonderful Cunha ball were impeded.

The forward did get away a header soon, meeting Harry Maguire’s nod back across goal with an effort that Emiliano Martinez denied with a firm hand as Casemiro saw spot-kick claims ignored.

Villa began posing questions as the opening period came to a close and Leny Yoro produced a fine tackle to deny Ollie Watkins.

Carrick decided against a half-time change in personnel, but what the head coach said brought an immediate uptick in performance as Diallo and Cunha had attempts before Martinez denied Bryan Mbeumo.

Fernandes sent over the resulting corner and Casemiro all too easily met it with a near-post header that went across Martinez in front of the Stretford End in the 53rd minute.

The popular Brazilian repeatedly pointed to the badge as he celebrated, with fans imploring him to stay beyond the end of the season by chanting “One more year, one more year Casemiro”.

Emery turned to his bench as spluttering Villa pushed to level, with Amadou Onana doing well to get to his feet and force Senne Lammens – who United plumped for instead of Martinez – into his first save of the day.

Another threat soon followed and United failed to clear their lines, with Lucas Digne’s ball lasered in by Barkley in the 64th minute.

It sparked bedlam in the away end, which roared again when the VAR decided after a lengthy check that offside Onana was not deemed to have impacted things.

Diogo Dalot needed to make a key defensive contribution as substitute Tammy Abraham lurked shortly after Villa drew level, but United managed to settle and Fernandes helped them pull back ahead.

The skipper showed wonderful poise and awareness to put Cunha in behind, with the forward beating Martinez with a low finish.

That gut-punch rocked Villa and they struggled to create anything in response. And things got worse as United finally turned to Sesko in the 75th minute.

The 22-year-old looked lively when brought on reacted well to a loose ball in the box six minutes later, swinging an effort that deflected in off Tyrone Mings.

Nottingham Forest 0 Fulham 0

Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone, but they will see the 0-0 draw against Fulham as a missed opportunity.

Forest moved above West Ham on goal difference after the City Ground stalemate and level with Tottenham, who play Liverpool later on Sunday.

But their lack of goals at home is making their survival task so much more difficult.

They have now found the net just twice in seven Premier League games in front of their own fans after drawing another blank.

Dan Ndoye had a goal disallowed for offside, while a penalty award was also chalked off after the winger had strayed the wrong side of the away defence.

Crystal Palace 0 Leeds United 0

Leeds suffered more capital punishment after Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed a penalty and Gabriel Gudmundsson was sent off in a goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

The Whites are now winless in their last 12 visits to London, but they did at least battle for a point despite playing the whole second half a man down.

It could be a valuable point as well, with Leeds having been dragged back into the relegation dogfight after five matches without a win.

A forgettable encounter only briefly came to life just before half-time, when Calvert-Lewin fired his spot-kick wide, managers Oliver Glasner and Daniel Farke were both booked and Gudmundsson was dismissed.