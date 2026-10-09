Manchester United’s early wobble makes Tottenham visit a must-win for Carrick

The noise in the Premier League was focused elsewhere for the last two weeks of the international break, allowing a glorious silence to drift across Manchester United. Without Manchester City’s woes, Michael Carrick may have faced a more difficult time, with plenty to review in regards to the first five games of the season.

United sit solemnly in 12th with only one league win, and misery needs company. The hosts will find just that at Old Trafford on Saturday evening. Tottenham, bottom of the Premier League, visit, with both sides hoping to kickstart their season. Spurs have secured a measly two points after a summer where £300m was spent on Roberto De Zerbi’s rebuild but the architect’s drawings are already at risk of being set alight. For Carrick and United, beating the worst team in the league is close to a necessity as they enter a very difficult run of fixtures.

October is theoretically and practically problematic for United, who have six fixtures this month, with away games against Leeds, Atlético Madrid, Como and Chelsea, who play a variety of styles that need preparing for, making a home game against Spurs a must-win. On paper, the second easiest game of the month is Bournemouth at home.

Carrick has plenty of credit in the bank from his work in the second half of last season, and will be afforded as much time as possible to get things right because no one is eager for another mid-season change of manager. United need to be in a better position by the end of October than they started it, which will require significant improvement on the pitch.

For Carrick there are plenty of small margins he can point to. The opening-day defeat at Hull was a grisly performance and worthy of criticism; Ipswich were eventually dispatched, while the derby was a tight and controversial loss, coming between two draws.

The truth of the matter is United know they need to be better in both boxes. United have conceded fewer opposition touches in their box than any other team in the league but, on the other hand, they are the only side yet to keep a clean sheet. They can also boast the most touches in opposition boxes but are largely incapable of killing matches off.

United, like Tottenham, are very good at dominating possession, averaging 60% per match, but cannot translate that to goals and points. Even in the victory against Ipswich, United were unable to put a full 90 minutes of composure together, relying on Bruno Fernandes to drag them through against a promoted side. The forwards are yet to synchronise, with Matheus Cunha, the man tasked with leading the line, having only one goal to his name, and even that took a heavy deflection.

Matheus Cunha only has one goal so far this season in the Premier League. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

No one has more than one assist so far, while only Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo have scored twice or more, the Portuguese getting a hat-trick against Ipswich. Marcus Rashford has shown glimpses of promise on the left but has no goal involvements, giving the impression of a man who requires a confidence boost after returning to the club where he was not wanted for 18 months.

Nor is there the option of Benjamin Sesko playing as a more traditional central striker given he is sidelined with injury, while Joshua Zirkzee cannot even class himself as a plan B. But United are prolific compared with Tottenham, whose only league goals came in a 3-2 defeat by Aston Villa just before the international break.

Losing to 10-man Manchester City was the most worrying of United’s defeats, showing how far off they look against a Champions League side. Phil Foden’s red card gave United plenty of space but they were unable to take advantage, instead plodding around, short of ideas, barely threatening. United are expert at dominating possession but not games, traits that create hope and frustration in equal measure.

Carlos Baleba is poised to finally make his debut for Manchester United. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The summer signings of a goalkeeper who cost nothing and three central midfielders is coming under as much scrutiny as Carrick’s tactics. At least Carlos Baleba is poised to finally make his debut after joining from Brighton for £65m in August and Carrick desperately needs him to provide the energy lacking in central areas thus far. Having recovered from an ankle injury, the Cameroonian has what it takes to snuff out the danger that has been leading to the concession of goals.

Sesko is not the sole injury concern; Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford were ruled out of playing for England, while Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui’s international breaks ended prematurely. Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt has not played competitively for 10 months and Amad Diallo is yet to feature this season.

The run of 12 wins in 17 games after Carrick took interim charge in January showed plenty of individual and collective improvements, but whether certain players can crash through their current ceiling requires clear evidence sooner rather than later. With finances tight, it is imperative that United improve from within. More academy players have spent time with the squad in recent weeks, with Noah Ajayi impressing the coaches Steve Holland and Jonathan Woodgate. It is thought a number of youngsters could make first-team debuts before the season concludes, which would be a display of Carrick’s long-term vision. Results, however, will decide if he gets a chance to implement it in the first place.

United are desperate for a catalyst and if it does not come against Tottenham at the weekend, Carrick will become fearful of Halloween. — Guardian