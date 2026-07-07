Shamrock Rovers kick off qualification campaign for Champions League in Malta

On the 10th anniversary of his first match in charge of Shamrock Rovers, Stephen Bradley will send his team out against Malta's Floriana in a Champions League qualifier. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Uefa Champions League, First Qualifying Round (1st leg)

Floriana v Shamrock Rovers, Centenary Stadium, Ta’ Qali (6.30pm)

A decade to the day since his first game in charge, Stephen Bradley will lead Shamrock Rovers into another European campaign as they target a hat-trick of qualifications for the league phase of continental competition.

On July 7th, 2016, the then 31-year-old Bradley came in as caretaker head coach following Pat Fenlon’s dismissal after a 2-0 home defeat to Finnish side RoPS in the Europa League.

A much improved display delivered a 1-1 draw in the second leg in Rovaniemi, though Rovers bowed out on a 3-1 aggregate.

Bradley, appointed on a permanent basis the subsequent November, overcame a trying start to his tenure to oversee a phenomenal rate of success, winning five league titles, two FAI Cups and three ventures into the group/league phase of the Conference League.

“It’s been some journey all right,” reflected Bradley in advance of their opening Champions League qualifier tonight. “It feels like only yesterday, really. I can remember the first game.

“There has been so much growth and change in the club in that time which has been positive, obviously.

“It’s been a big part of my life, both professionally and personally, and it’s genuinely one that I don’t take for granted.

“It’s not lost on me that I’m in a brilliant job at a brilliant club. I’m very lucky.”

Rovers finished last season with a home win over Hamrun Spartans of Malta as they brought their league phase of the Conference League to a close.

Back in the Champions Path, tonight it’s another Maltese side, in the guise of league winners Floriana, who represent the first challenge on what Rovers hope will be another extended venture in Europe.

“They’re a good team,” said Bradley, wary of a side who haven’t played competitively since the end of their domestic league in mid-May.

“In terms of their first 11, there’s been a lot of changes in their squad in the last few weeks. A lot of players have left and they’ve signed some Argentinian and Brazilian players from around Europe. So we don’t know as a team what that looks like, but we know they’ve brought in some good individuals.

“We watched a lot of their football from last season, their identity and getting a feel for them and the manager’s philosophy.

“Even with the changes, it’s clear to see how they want to play. They’re strong, their centre forward is a really good player so they’re a good team.”

Rovers’ new signing, striker Jonathan Afolabi, has travelled and may feature, though he is not ready for 90 minutes, according to Bradley.

Dan Cleary, Danny Grant and Victor Ozhianvuna remain sidelined with injuries while World Cup star Roberto “Pico” Lopes has been given time off to rest, reflect and spend time with family, despite the club captain initially being eager to travel.