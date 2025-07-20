Cork City take their time to shake off debutants Leicester Celtic

Cian McNamara of Fairview Rangers has a shot on goal during the FAI Cup second-round match at the Fairgreen grounds. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

FAI Cup second round

Cork City 3 Leicester Celtic 0

Fairview Rangers 0 Shelbourne 4

Bangor Celtic 0 Cobh Ramblers 2

Salthill Devon 1 St Michael’s 0

New signing Charlie Lutz netted his first goal to the relief of manager Ger Nash as Cork City eventually shook off Leicester Celtic’s challenge to win 3-0 in Saturday’s FAI Cup second-round clash at Turners Cross.

The Aston Villa academy recruit argued with midfielder Evan McLaughlin over who should take their 69th-minute penalty before dispatching it to the bottom corner.

Kitt Nelson, who had been fouled for the spot-kick, added the clincher within two minutes to finish off the Leinster Senior League’s fourth-tier side. Standout centre back Kevin Curry was unlucky to end with an own goal in the dying moments.

Nash’s first win as City manager in front of 893 fans sees them advance to the third round ahead of a crucial relegation dogfight against Sligo Rovers on Friday.

Leicester Celtic, first-time FAI Cup participants from Rathfarnham, drew a strong travelling support. They were without long-serving captain Alan O’Shaughnessy, who missed the game due to a clash with his wedding. A few team-mates attended the Friday ceremony before joining the rest of the squad in Cork.

Their goalkeeper Charles Delmotte made a series of brilliant saves, beginning with a quick-thinking block on Lutz. The attacker also struck the post as City were frustrated for the remainder of the first half.

Freddie Anderson came agonisingly close from a pair of corners, being denied by Delmotte and the crossbar.

When Nelson went over the leg of Daniel McCullagh, City had their breakthrough from the spot through Lutz.

With that confidence boost, the forward’s close control teed up Nelson to blast home a quick-fire second from the edge of the box.

Finally, Benny Couto’s 88th-minute free-kick was turned in by Curry.

Meanwhile, John Martin bagged a hat-trick as Shelbourne saw off Fairview Rangers in Limerick.

Joey O’Brien opted for 11 changes ahead of their Champions League clash with Qarabag.

They make a quicker job of things than the Leesiders with Martin teed up by James Norris in the fourth minute. A direct ball over the top fed Daniel Kelly for a 2-0 half-time lead.

Martin completed his hat-trick with two strikes in the final 20 minutes.

Elsewhere, First Division high-fliers Cobh Ramblers saw off Bangor Celtic with second-half goals from Samuel Bellis and Matthew Whelan in Crumlin.

Salthill Devon also advanced to the third-round draw with an early goal from Timmy Molloy against Tipperary town side St Michael’s for a 1-0 win in Galway.