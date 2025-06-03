Ireland v Slovenia live updates: Nations League

STARTING XI | Ireland v Slovenia



Our eleven to start us off in Cork 👊#COYGIG pic.twitter.com/TNE2aT1Ymx — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) June 3, 2025

Thank you for it all, Louise Quinn 💚



One last dance in Green tonight… pic.twitter.com/YZkHlpho3B — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) June 3, 2025

Mary Hannigan writes Ward has some big selection decisions to make if that goal glut is to be achieved. She won’t need to be reminded that when she played an attacking 4-4-2 formation in Koper in February, Slovenia were 3-0 up by half-time.

Ruesha Littlejohn, Kyra Carusa and Murphy will be among those pushing for a start, while the manager may need to rejig her defence if Aoife Mannion doesn’t recover from the knock that saw her go off at half-time in Istanbul.

[ Ireland in need of a goal glut against Slovenia to top Nations League groupOpens in new window ]

Here is Stephen Barry’s match preview, which includes some small beef between the two managers.

Republic of Ireland manager Carla Ward has batted away suggestions that she was outfoxed by Slovenia manager Saša Kolman when the two nations faced off earlier this year.

Kolman trumpeted his “tactical win” after beating the Girls in Green 4-0 in February. He claimed he didn’t bother with a Plan B as he knew what Ireland would do, stating that they “played into our hands”. The teams are prepared to meet again in a Nations League promotion decider at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork (Tuesday, 6pm).

Ward hit back on Monday, saying: “I’m going to concentrate on us and what we do. He can talk as much as he wants. It’s not hard to look at a Carla Ward team over the last eight years and work out how I like to play the game.

“He can comment all he likes. It just shows that he’s probably had a look at my career, which I can take a little bit of confidence from. My focus is on my team and how we set up.”

[ ‘He can talk all he likes’: Ireland boss Carla Ward won’t be drawn on Slovenia manager’s ‘tactical win’ claimsOpens in new window ]

Ireland head coach Carla Ward. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s game against Slovenia in the Nations League League B Group 2.

The Slovenian gave the Irish team a humiliation away from home and now it’s a chance for revenge for Carla Ward’s side. But as a consequence of that heavy loss in Ward’s second game at the helm, Ireland require a five-goal victory over Slovenia tonight to achieve automatic promotion to League A. Along with that, they would secure a guaranteed play-off spot for the 2027 World Cup.

Should Ireland fall short, they will face a third-placed team from League A in a two-legged promotion/relegation play-off in October. Italy, Portugal, Iceland and Austria are currently positioned as the likely opponents.

Kick-off is at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork at 6pm.