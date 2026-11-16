US midterms: class war overtakes culture war as Democrats ditch woke politics

Protesters take part in a 'March for Our Democracy' demonstration in New York on November 7th. Photograph: Ryan Murphy/AFP via Getty Images

In the wake of the Democratic Party’s sweeping victory in the US midterms, young Americans flooded social media with a gleeful message: woke is back, with a vengeance. The tone was decidedly tongue-in-cheek.

“PRONOUNS BACK IN BIOS NOW,” wrote Chi Ossé, a progressive New York council member. “We’ll melt down every Cybertruck and turn them into abortion clinics,” screenwriter Eden Dranger posted. “We’re having trans athletes swim in the Reflecting Pool,” joked an X user called Imagine Dragons Hate Account.

They were marking what they saw as a historic vibe shift. As Democrats won the House and Senate, it seemed the right’s hegemony in the marketplace of ideas had finally ended and progressive politics were back in vogue.

“Everybody get woke right now,” Hasan Piker, the popular hard-left streamer, joked on election night. “Or the gaystapo will be knocking down your door.”

The quips were full of triumphalist swagger. But underlying them was an important shift. Woke – that mixture of identity politics and social activism that long dominated discourse on the left and which Elon Musk famously called a “mind virus” – had itself become a punchline.

With their wisecracks about filling the reflecting pool with oat milk and turning the Trump ballroom into a “Covid Conscious Lesbian Bar”, Democrats weren’t just poking fun at their defeated rivals – they were mocking themselves. The cultural shibboleths they once held dear were now being played for laughs.

And they were signalling that they had moved on. Class war, not culture war, was the new watchword.

“People got us elected to address the affordability issue,” Henry Cuellar, a centrist Democratic Congress member from Texas, said. “I didn’t have people tell me, ‘Hey, I want you to go back to identity politics.’”

It’s a far cry from the 2020 presidential primaries when progressives were firmly in the saddle and candidates pushed each other further to the left on everything from immigration to healthcare.

Then came the murder of George Floyd, which led to a national reckoning over racism, similar to the debate about institutional sexism triggered by the earlier MeToo movement. As companies and cultural institutions rushed to embrace diversity, equality and inclusion, progressives seemed to be on the winning side of the argument.

But the process produced a “Democratic Party that [was] not in the cultural mainstream of the country,” said Phil Gardner, senior adviser to Blue Dog Action, a political advocacy group that backs moderate Democrats in Congress.

It also laid the party open to brutal attacks from the right, which weaponised woke as a slur. One of the most memorable Republican advertisements of the 2024 election had the slogan: “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.”

Since Donald Trump re-entered the White House, Democrats have drastically changed their messaging. They were now, said Cuellar, much more focused on “kitchen table issues”.

That shift entered public consciousness in August, in a now-famous ABC interview with New York Congress member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a figurehead for the progressive movement.

Asked about the suggestion of a fellow democratic socialist that Thanksgiving be cancelled for glorifying colonialism, she replied: “Woke One was crazy.” The phrase was seen as a disavowal of the cancel culture and language-policing crusades of the early 2020s and instantly went viral.

Texas senator-elect James Talarico charted a middle course during the election campaign. Photograph: Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Other Democrats, such as James Talarico, the first member of the party to be elected to the US Senate from Texas in 38 years, have taken a similar tack. Republicans had lambasted him over past statements – an assertion in 2021 that “God is non-binary” and a claim that there were six biological sexes. In an interview in May he admitted remarks like that were “cringey”.

On the campaign trail, he charted a middle course, opposing trans athletes playing in girls’ sports, supporting a federal ban on gender-transition surgery for minors and coming out against abolishing Ice.

“The real fight in this country is not left versus right,” he said in his victory speech. “It’s top versus bottom.”

David C Barker, a political scientist at American University, said Democrats had made a point of campaigning on traditional left-wing policies – taxing the super-rich, expanding access to healthcare, regulating tech – and steered clear of the “type of leftism that’s grown less popular . . . wokeness, DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] trans issues”.

“I don’t think it’s likely that you’re going to see them pushing for any of that stuff over the next two years,” he said. “Because they want to regain the presidency and they don’t want to tarnish their brand.”

Republicans have taken note. “The candidates that were running and winning in these races, by and large, were not running woke campaigns,” said Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida. “It’s not 2020, 2022, that period . . . You would not have known they were Democrats in many of the states based on how they were campaigning.”

There are some exceptions. In a video posted on election night, Ro Khanna, the progressive Congress member from California, said the results showed that “DEI is back, as America celebrated diversity and inclusion”.

“Likely three black governors,” he said. “The first Latina governor in Texas. The first Muslim American senator . . . I love this America.”

But Khanna was criticised by James Carville, the veteran Democratic strategist. “I think these people are all wrong,” he said on the Politics War Room podcast. “They tried DEI. The country hated it . . . And if we bring this bullshit language back, we’re going to pay for it.”

Cuellar said he and his fellow Democratic lawmakers were fully aware of the dangers of a return to identity politics. “We’ve got to stay focused on what got us elected – affordability and accountability.”

Still, some warn of the risks of abandoning diversity concerns entirely.

“I don’t think the idea that we should protect the most vulnerable and that bullying is bad is dead,” Megan Romer, national co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America, said. “Folks on the left – I don’t think we’ve given up on those kinds of protections.”

Piker cautioned that Trump’s war on woke, his clampdown on DEI initiatives and affirmative action had removed the “social stigma of being reactionary” and Democrats should not simply accept that and move on.

“Left unshackled, it turned into Adolf Hitler gifs that were going viral on Twitter, and people despised that, people found that to be gross, repulsive, odious,” he said.

“The blue tsunami that we just experienced is a reaction to that, and that is what I’m reflecting on when I’m saying, you know, woke is back, everyone get more woke now or you’re going to prison.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026

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