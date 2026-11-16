‘Worse than Sepp Blatter’ – Jurgen Klopp calls for Gianni Infantino resignation

Germany manager Jurgen Klopp has called for the resignation of Fifa president Gianni Infantino, saying he “didn’t think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter, but someone has managed to do just that”.

Infantino’s position appeared under threat during the summer after his World Cup private investor plan – developed without the knowledge of the Fifa Council or national associations – came to light. However, he now appears well placed to be re-elected for a fourth term due to support from associations in Africa, Asia, Oceania and South America.

But Klopp called for a change at the head of the organisation, suggesting Infantino compares unfavourably to his predecessor Blatter, who resigned in 2015 amid allegations of corruption.

“I’ve been following football for many years,” said Klopp. “There are people who are much more knowledgeable about this than I am, but I think most people now agree a change would make a lot of sense.

“I didn’t think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter, but someone has managed to do just that.”

He added: “Regarding Gianni Infantino, surely the next person to come along can do a better job.”

The deadline for candidates to be submitted is Wednesday, with former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega having already announced his intention to challenge Infantino.

Kozo Tashima, the honorary president of the Japanese Football Association is also reportedly set to mount a challenge and the Guardian reported on Monday that French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo could yet be a surprise contender.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was touted as a potential challenger but it is understood he told Uefa that he would not stand.