Ireland captain Nathan Collins ruled out for Kosovo game

Republic of Ireland captain Nathan Collins has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Nations League clash with Kosovo due to a knee injury.

Collins suffered the injury in the final minute of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat away to Austria and has returned to his club Brentford for further assessment.

QPR defender Jimmy Dunne will replace Collins in the matchday squad against Kosovo, with Séamus Coleman not set to be involved. Coleman has been training with the squad this week despite being without a club since leaving Everton in May.

Ireland have no other injury concerns ahead of the Kosovo game at the Aviva Stadium, with James Abankwah available having suffered from cramp against Austria.

“It is like all the other players we have been missing but we have shown now that our depth is much better and the knowledge that what we’re doing is much better than it has been,” Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson said during a press conference on Monday.

“I can’t stop saying how important the May [training[ camp was for us to give players a chance to play games and stay with us for 10 days to work on technical and tactical things. We are much more prepared for these kind of things than we were before and I have no doubt that the one that steps in the starting line-up will do a good job.”

Ireland must win the game to finish second in Group B3, earning them a promotion playoff next March. Second place in the group would also promote Ireland to second seeds in the Euro 2028 qualifier draw next month.

A draw would leave Ireland third in the group, while a defeat (coupled with an Israeli win over Austria) would condemn them to fourth, sending them to a relegation playoff.

“We need to get the same mentality, the same characters on the pitch against Kosovo,” said Hallgrímsson. “It is going to be as tough a game as it was in Austria, so just transfer that same attitude and if we do that, we will have a good byproduct, which is a win.

“It is clear we need to win the game, a draw will do nothing for us, and that is our mentality going into the game.”