No lack of trust in Troy Parrott despite goal drought

Troy Parrott did not score against Austria and so Ireland did not score at all.

The 1-0 loss in Linz was only the second competitive international game in which Parrott has failed to score across the last year. Since the adrenal home win against Portugal last November, Ireland have scored 13 goals in eight competitive games and Parrott has scored 10 of them.

The other scorers are Adam Idah (one), Jack Moylan (one) and Own Goal (one). Parrott is also responsible for half of all of Ireland’s attempts on target across the Nations League campaign so far. Ireland work him very hard: he must also lead the line and be willing to physically tangle with burly defenders in addition to dropping off to link play with the forwards and wing backs around him.

We haven’t seen anything this concentrated on Troy since The Iliad.

Parrott, however, embraces the outsize responsibility on his shoulders. Recall his answer to RTÉ when asked about stepping up to take a penalty amid the riot of emotion in Budapest last year: “I would rather have that pressure on me.”

It’s a responsibility, he says, he has always wanted, because he has always wanted to be the guy to score the goals.

“It’s all I wanted since I was a kid, to score goals,” he says. “Nothing has changed about that since I got older, moved into professional football and different leagues and international football.”

Austria’s Philipp Lienhart denies Troy Parrott in Linz on Saturday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

He hasn’t scored at all since the 1-1 draw with Israel in October, returning to Ireland camp this week after an eight-game goalless run with Real Betis. It is his longest stretch without a goal at club level since he was playing for Preston 3½ years ago. There is mitigation here, however, in how Betis play. Parrott leads the line for Betis but is flanked by a pair of inverted wingers, Antony and Abde Ezzalzouli, whose instincts are to cut inside and shoot rather than serve their striker.

Parrott has had just four shots across his last four appearances for Betis, whereas he had five shots alone against Austria.

This is because Ireland are set up around Parrott, and he dovetails well with Idah and Moylan. His only other goalless competitive outing in the last year was in the 1-0 loss away to Kosovo, which neither Idah nor Moylan started.

“It feels good for me because Jacko, Adam and myself know what we want from each other,” says Parrott. “We play close together, which is difficult for teams to defend against. If the ball comes to me and I have options, it’s a lot easier.”

[ Jack Moylan profile: Ireland’s new star arrives on the radar like a big green dotOpens in new window ]

A glimpse of his performance in Linz shows his confidence remains unbothered by his drought in Spain.

First he tested Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager with an overhead kick in the box and then with a delightfully casual shot from long distance, while an audacious attempt to lob Schlager from just over the halfway line was ruined by a slip on the stodgy turf. His slaloming run and shot from the left side created one of Ireland’s best chances, too, but Idah skewed the parried rebound high and wide.

“Everyone could see how much I wanted it,” says Parrott. “It’s the life of a striker. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn’t. I have no doubts about my own abilities and the chances I am going to get in games, and it is only a matter of time.”

A respectable performance yielded no goals and no points for Ireland in Austria on Saturday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Every great goalscorer must be entirely purged of doubt, and a bit of unreasonableness goes a long way, too: there’s no reason to change what you are doing just because you find it has stopped paying off.

“Sometimes the ball falls, sometimes it doesn’t,” says Parrott. “Sometimes you make it by yourself and sometimes you don’t. That is just how it goes as a striker. That is why it is the most difficult position on the pitch to play. It is about keeping mentally strong, keep going into the right areas and be positive the ball will fall soon.”

Parrott’s manager at club level, Manuel Pellegrini, has been supportive amid this goalless run, and explained he has been managing his minutes because he was so heavily involved for Ireland across the four-game international window that spanned September and October.

Heimir Hallgrímsson dismissed any notion he has been overloading Parrott, and the player himself says he feels at his best when he is playing all the time. He attributed his cramps in the closing minutes of the Austria game to playing fewer sets of 90 minutes recently.

“It’s been difficult moving away to a country that speaks a completely different language and whole new culture,” he says.

“I knew it would be difficult before moving but I was so excited to move to a club in a top league, the Champions League and with some top players. It’s about keeping the head down”.

It’s about keeping the faith too.

“It is the most difficult position on the pitch,” he says, “but it is the best position on the pitch.”