Man tried to hijack coach to get arrested as he needed somewhere to sleep, court hears

A man appeared in court over the attempted hijacking of a Citylink bus travelling between Dublin and Cork. File photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

A homeless man who tried to hijack an coach with an imitation handgun has told a court he did it because he wanted to get arrested as he had nowhere to sleep.

Gerard Thompson, a native of Belfast but of no fixed abode, was brought to Mallow District Court sitting in Fermoy on Monday in connection with the attempted hijacking of a Citylink bus between Dublin and Cork early on Saturday morning.

Thompson (34) was charged with possession of a realistic imitation firearm and possession of a sharp-bladed knife on the M8 at Mondaniel, Rathcormac, Co Cork, with both offences being contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

Det Garda Will Hosford of Fermoy Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He told the court that when he put both charges to Thompson and asked him if he had anything to say in reply to each charge, he replied that he did not.

The court heard gardaí were objecting to bail.

Hosford said this objection was based on a number of grounds including the seriousness of the offences, each of which carry fines of up to €5,000 and/or jail terms of up to five years.

He said that gardaí also had strong evidence to support the charges and said although many of the 17 passengers aboard the 1am coach from Dublin Airport were asleep, some were awake and had given gardaí witness statements, saying how Thompson was brandishing the firearm.

Gardaí had also obtained a witness statement from the bus driver, and the incident, which happened at 3am, was captured on the bus’s CCTV.

Gardaí also recovered the imitation firearm as well as a 21cm-long sharp bladed knife that was found in Thompson’s sock.

Hosford said that gardaí were also objecting to bail on the grounds that Thompson – who initially told them his name was Michael Collins on his arrest, gave a false date of birth and later repeated that he was Michael Collins at interview – would commit further crimes if granted bail.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Eddie Burke, Hosford agreed that Thompson had asked the bus driver to call the gardaí and the Defence Forces

Thompson told the court he was taking the bus to Cork to “see some of my mates but they are homeless too” and that he “needed somewhere to sleep for the night instead of the streets so I thought I’ll get myself arrested”.

Judge Colm Roberts said he believed that homeless people were now getting intercity coaches by night to have somewhere to sleep.

Thompson confirmed that that was he was doing as the bus was a place to get warm.

Thompson told the court it was “unlikely” he would commit further offences if granted bail, saying that his decision to produce the imitation firearm was “just a wee spur of the moment thing – it just came into my head” before promising he would “stay out of trouble” if granted bail

He confirmed he was not living in the Republic and that his address was “up North” where he lived with his mother. He said he was signing on for social welfare in Belfast before coming down to the Republic to visit friends, but he promised to turn up if granted bail.

The judge said he had concerns about the accused getting bail on a number of grounds.

Given the seriousness of the charges and the strength of the Garda case, he said he was refusing the accused bail and remanded him in custody to appear again at Mallow District Court next week.

The judge said he also had concerns about Thompson’s medical condition, and he directed that he receive any medical assistance that he might require upon a medical assessment on entry to Cork Prison. He granted the accused free legal aid.