Ireland v Bulgaria live score updates: Nations League playoff second leg

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s Nations League promotion/relegation playoff second leg at the Aviva Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.45pm. In the first leg, Ireland won 2-1 away in Plovdiv thanks to goals from Finn Azaz and Matt Doherty. It means they will stay in League B for the next Nations League season should they avoid defeat in Dublin. It would be a good early achievement for manager Heimir Hallgrímsson given how many defeats the national team has suffered in the past few years. Let’s see if they can pull it off. The teams will follow when they are made available.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Middlesbrough, on loan from AFC Bournemouth), Gavin Bazunu (Standard Liége, on loan from Southampton).

Defenders: Jake O’Brien (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), James Abankwah (Watford, on loan from Udinese), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Andrew Moran (Stoke City, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion).

Attackers: Evan Ferguson (West Ham United, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Celtic), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Sinclair Armstrong (Bristol City), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Rocco Vata (Watford).