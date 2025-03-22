Ireland v Bulgaria: Golden opportunity to finally shake off the stigma of underachievement

Ireland's Matt Doherty celebrates scoring his side's second goal with Mikey Johnston and Troy Parrott at Plovdiv on Thursday. Photograph: Kostadin Andonov/Inpho

Nations League B/C relegation/promotion play-off, second leg: Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria, Aviva Stadium, Sunday, 7.45pm (Live on RTÉ2, Ireland lead 2-1 after first leg)

Heimir Hallgrímsson is living up to his reputation as a specialist international manager who previously guided Iceland and Jamaica to major tournaments.

On his watch, the Republic of Ireland have won three Nations League matches against lower-ranked countries and lost four times to superior opponents.

No draws. Just a clear plan to select players on form rather than reputation.

From Troy Parrott starting Thursday’s 2-1 victory in Bulgaria ahead of Evan Ferguson to Ryan Manning on the left of midfield and Matt Doherty’s return at right back, every decision made by Hallgrímsson paid off.

It forces Ilian Iliev’s side to go for broke in the second leg of this Nations League relegation play-off in Dublin on Sunday night.

Ireland should finish the job and stay among the second tier of European countries at least until 2027.

The real challenge in advance of the World Cup qualification campaign, which begins in September, is to bridge the competitive gap seen in last year’s deflating defeats to England and Greece while implementing a system that got the better of Finland – twice – and Bulgaria.

In the qualifiers, Hungary, Armenia and the winners of Sunday’s Nations League quarter-final between Denmark and Portugal await.

For now, Ireland’s progress appears in the shape of their manager’s tactical manoeuvres. Parrott is probably the best example; 17 goals for Dutch club AZ Alkmaar this season convinced Hallgrímsson to start the 23-year-old over Ferguson, who has scored once in sporadic cameos for Brighton and is currently on loan to West Ham United.

Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson at the Nations League play-off first-leg match between Bulgaria and Republic of Ireland in Plovdiv on Thursday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“I think you saw that [Parrott] is sharp because he’s playing all of the time and he’s playing Europa League games against good opponents, so he just transferred that to this game,” said Hallgrímsson. “I think it was the correct decision to play him.”

Parachuting Manning into the line-up after the Southampton fullback missed out on the initial squad, until Callum O’Dowda was injured, also worked.

“Yeah, that was the plan, to play two left-footed players on the left wing. There is so little difference between these players. They all have really good attacking qualities, whether it’s Robbie [Brady], Ryan or Callum. For us it was it a no-brainer.”

Doherty’s performance in Bulgaria was the most encouraging upturn in fortunes. Last September the veteran defender was replaced by Andrew Omobamidele for the Greece game in Dublin before a perceived lack of effort off the bench generated a wave of criticism.

Doherty reacted by informing Hallgrímsson that he felt disrespected by the new coach. Hallgrímsson responded by leaving him out of the October squad. Doherty’s response was to regain his place at Wolverhampton Wanderers and earn a recall on merit.

“As long as I’m playing well at club level, which I am, then I feel I can play the game at a very high level,” said Doherty. “I understand that when I make mistakes it can look bad because of the way that I play. But I feel I can also make the game look easy at times too.”

UEFA Nations League Play-off First Leg, Hristo Botev Stadium, Plovdiv, Bulgaria 20/3/2025 Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland Ireland's Finn Azaz celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Troy Parrott Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Kostadin Andonov

Doherty’s quick thinking leading to Finn Azaz’s goal and bravery to head Ireland’s second, despite an unavoidable collision with Bulgaria goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, brought him from pariah to the hero of Plovdiv. He is likely to pick up his 50th cap on Sunday at the Aviva.

“For me to get 50, I must be doing something right,” he continued. “I’m happy we won the game. Personally, I am still the same; I never get too excited about things, I never get too down about things. We could have lost the game and I could have put one in my own net and my attitude would be just the same.

“I always have belief in myself, belief in my ability. I think I have a great mindset when it comes to football and when it comes to other things in life.”

Most of the external criticism is ignored by Ireland players but Glenn Whelan questioning whether some of them cared enough penetrated their Castleknock base, mainly because the 91-times-capped midfielder was recently on the FAI payroll as an assistant coach to interim manager John O’Shea.

“It’s easy to say that,” Doherty responded, “but we’re professionals representing our country so of course it hurts when we lose.

“We were losing a lot of games in bad ways. None of us were leaving camps feeling any way good about ourselves.”

Ireland have an opportunity in 2025 to alter the feelings of ineptitude and underachievement that have pursued them since Euro 2016. What started in Plovdiv, finishes in Budapest on November 16th.

IRELAND (possible): Kelleher; Doherty, O’Shea, Collins, Brady; Cullen, Knight; Johnston, Azaz, Manning; Ferguson.