Evan Ferguson and Will Smallbone included in Ireland squad

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has received his first call-up to the senior international squad for the friendlies against Norway and Malta.

Stoke midfielder Will Smallbone also moves up from the under 21s, while Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath also return.

Ireland will face Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday at 7.45pm, Stephen Kenny’s side will then travel to Ta’Quli to face Malta at the National Stadium at 7pm to round off the 2022 schedule.

Republic of Ireland Squad - Norway & Malta

READ MORE

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Aberdeen, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End). Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United). Forwards: Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City).