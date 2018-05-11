Willie Ruane confirms Kieran Keane’s ‘immediate’ departure

Connacht and the IRFU have confirmed that Kieran Keane will depart the province “with immediate effect”.

Following Friday morning’s announcement, Connacht CEO Willie Ruane thanked the New Zealander for his efforts:

“After an assessment of the direction in which Connacht Rugby was going we have come to an agreement with Kieran Keane that he will leave the province with immediate effect. I would like to thank Kieran Keane for his efforts with Connacht this season and wish him well for the future.”

Keane signed a three-year deal to succeed Pat Lam at the start of this season, but will not be seeing that out after just seven wins in 21 Pro14 matches. Connacht finished only three points above bottom-placed Zebre in Conference A and lost at home and away to the Italian club.

Commenting on the replacement process, Ruane added: “In conjunction with the IRFU we will now begin the process of recruiting a new head coach”.