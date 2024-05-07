Man charged after woman rescued from river in Co Carlow

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to incident in Tullow, Co Carlow on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man is to appear before Kilkenny District Court on Tuesday following an incident in which a woman was rescued from the River Slaney.

The 50-year-old woman was taken from the river and a 56-year-old man was arrested at the scene in Tullow, Co Carlow, on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred in the Townparks area at around 8pm. Gardaí attended the scene and the woman was pulled to safety from the water.

The man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at the location of the incident. He was taken to a Garda station in the south-east.

READ MORE

In a statement, gardaí said: “He has since been charged, and is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court at 10.30am.”

Garda investigations are ongoing. Anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.