Andy Cash pleads guilty to murdering his two sisters and brother at their Tallaght home in 2022

Andy Cash, who pleaded guilty to the murder of his siblings, twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and their sister Lisa Cash

Andy Cash has pleaded guilty to murdering his two sisters and brother at their home in Tallaght nearly two years ago.

Accused of familicide, the 26-year-old pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the murders of 18-year-old Lisa Cash and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, at their family home in Rossfield Avenue, Tallaght, Dublin 24, in the early hours of September 4th, 2022.

Brendan Grehan SC, defending Cash, told Mr Justice Paul McDermott that his client, also of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght, could be arraigned on all counts on the indictment.

Seán Gillane SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said there were three counts on the indictment.

Cash appeared in court for the arraignment on Tuesday morning, and spoke only to answer “guilty” when the three charges were read to him by the registrar.

A previous hearing of the case was told that gardaí from Tallaght Garda station, supported by armed detectives and members of an armed support unit, responded to the incident. During a stand-off, officers used non-lethal devices to achieve an arrest.

It is expected that Cash will receive the mandatory life sentence for the murders of his three siblings later on Tuesday.

Members of the children’s family were present in court for the hearing. Mr Gillane told the judge that he was in a position to call evidence in respect of the matter on Tuesday morning.

The hearing before the Central Criminal Court continues.