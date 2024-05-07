Man shot dead in Drimnagh gang-related violence was facing cocaine-dealing charges

Josh Itseli, from Ballyfermot, was arrested twice last year as part of a Garda operation against drug dealing in Lansdowne Valley Park, Drimnagh

The man shot dead in a gangland incident in south Dublin at the weekend came to the Garda’s attention for drug dealing and was facing two charges, related to the cocaine trade, at the time of his murder. Josh Itseli (20) was fatally wounded in Drimnagh in the early hours of Monday morning, dying at the scene of what was a chaotic incident.

Gardaí believe an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, a military grade firearm, that was recovered in a hedge close to the crime scene was used to fire the fatal shots. It is understood only one other AR-15 semi-automatic rifle has been seized in the Republic and investigations were under way to determine if the two guns had been smuggled into the country in the same batch in recent years.

Mr Itseli was arrested twice last year as part of a Garda operation against drug dealing in Lansdowne Valley Park, Drimnagh. He was charged with two separate offences of possession of cocaine for sale or supply in the park last April and May.

The murdered man, who had lived in Ballyfermot with his family but more recently had an address in Ratoath, Co Meath, had been due to appear before the courts again in two weeks on one of those cocaine dealing charges.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating his fatal shooting were on Tuesday night continuing to question three men who were arrested by the Garda Armed Support Unit close to the murder scene on Knocknarea Road just after midnight into Monday morning. Those men – two in their early 20s and one a teenager – knew Mr Itseli. It is suspected they were with him, wearing body armour, at the time he was shot.

One line of inquiry is that Mr Itseli and the other three men were in the Drimnagh area to carry out an attack on a rival criminal group, whose identities are known to gardaí. The car Mr Itseli and his associates were in rammed into another vehicle, possibly containing the targets of their planned attack. A large number of shots was then fired by at least one of the men present and Mr Itseli died after being hit.

Whether he was wounded by the rival group or was mistakenly shot by his own associates remains under investigation. A pipe bomb was also found at the scene and gardaí suspect Mr Itseli and his associates brought that device to the area as part of their planned attack gone wrong.

[ Gunfire, crashed cars, a pipe bomb and a killing: Chaotic violence unfolds in Drimnagh ]

Gardaí are investigating if Mr Itseli and his associates – including one who was on bail – were trading taunts, including videos, with their rivals by message app before the shooting.

The two cars crashed on Knocknarea Road – a Mercedes and VW Golf – were being technically examined as part of the Garda investigation, as was a third vehicle – a Ford Focus – which was also crashed on Sperrin Road, very close to the murder scene.

Gardaí have also since found a van in the Tallaght area which they believe is linked to events in Drimnagh early on Monday morning. Gardaí suspect that van may have been used by the men being targeted by Mr Itseli and his associates to flee the area.

Garda Headquarters said the postmortem on the remains of Mr Itseli was being carried out on Tuesday by State Pathologist Heidi Okkers. It added the three men arrested remained in Garda custody and were being questioned under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, while the firearm seized was being examined.

“All scenes held have now been lifted following the completion of technical examinations. All roads have been reopened. A number of cars seized have been taken to a secure Garda storage facility for forensic examination.”