Simon Zebo and eight others come into Munster XV

Munster have made nine changes to their team to face Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday night.

Head coach Johann van Graan welcomes Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Darren Sweetnam, Brian Scott, Billy Holland, Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and Robin Copeland all into the starting XV.

Munster defeated the Southern Kings 39-22 in George last Saturday night with the team travelling to Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Zebo has been named at fullback with Conway and Sweetnam on either flank as Arnold joins Dan Goggin, who scored his first Munster try last week, in the centres.

JJ Hanrahan moves from fullback to outhalf with James Hart at scrumhalf.

Versatile prop Brian Scott makes his second start of the season, his first at loosehead, as Niall Scannell and John Ryan maintain their places in the front row with Ryan set to make his 120th appearance for the province.

Holland returns to partner Gerbrandt Grobler in the engine room and it’s all change in the back row as captain O’Mahony, O’Donoghue and Copeland are all back in the starting XV.

Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne and Stephen Archer provide the front row cover with Dave O’Callaghan and Conor Oliver completing the forward replacements.

Conor Murray, Ian Keatley and Rory Scannell are the backline replacements.

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, James Hart; Brian Scott, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Gerbrandt Grobler, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (Capt), Jack O’Donoghue, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Conor Murray, Ian Keatley, Rory Scannell.