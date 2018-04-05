Rugby Australia to speak to Israel Folau over anti-gay post

Rugby Australia is to meet with Israel Folau to discuss now-deleted comments made on Instagram.

Comments appeared on the Wallaby winger’s account appearing to suggest gay people would end up in “hell” unless they repent their sins.

The post has now been removed.

“Israel’s comment reflects his personal religious beliefs, however it does not represent the view of Rugby Australia or NSW Rugby,” RA chief executive Raelene Castle said in a statement.

“We are aligned in our view that rugby is a game for all, regardless of sexuality, race, religion or gender, which is clearly articulated in rugby’s inclusion policy.

“We understand that Israel’s comment has upset a number of people and we will discuss the matter with him as soon as possible.”

Twenty-nine-year-old Folau has made 62 appearances for Australia, having initially started out as a rugby league player.