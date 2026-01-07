Munster searching for consistency against Toulon after up-and-down season

Mike Prendergast’s assertion that Munster needed to improve following last week’s disappointing 28-3 defeat to Ulster in Belfast came straight from the hurt locker.

He didn’t try to sidestep the hard parts of a tough beating, or the magnitude of Munster’s challenge when they travel to Toulon this weekend in the Champions Cup.

Although Munster had the better of the French side two seasons ago, the beating by Ulster at least gives the squad greater clarity for the round three challenge.

It needs to change and be better in the south of France on Sunday afternoon (kickoff at 1pm, Irish time), after an away defeat to Bath and home win against Gloucester in the opening two rounds.

“Obviously, disappointment after the weekend. Massive disappointment, of course, it was,” said Prendergast.

“It was just really disappointing in every aspect. We were second to everything. Physically, we were off it overall. We probably lost the air, and we lost the ground. So, there’s a knock-on to your attack, which didn’t flow.

“There’s a couple of things. I suppose consistency is one, but also just our cohesiveness.”

Munster fly into the Cote d’Azur to face a Toulon team that were beaten 66-0 by La Rochelle last weekend.

For Prendergast, who before joining Munster spent a long time in France coaching across several clubs, it is a week to try figure out the psyche of French rugby. He believed that clubs had largely curbed the violent week-to-week swings in results. Seemingly not.

“I’d say, if you’d asked me last season, [I would have said] that had kind of stopped. And there is a bit of a reason behind it. Because it’s still obviously part of the French league.

“A lot of teams are beating each other, so, if you see between third and maybe 11th, there are few points between them. The lower teams generally in France will do it to try and survive. They’d send second teams to the big clubs.

“A lot of that has changed, especially over the last five or six years. For this year, they kind of went back to that.”

“Obviously you saw the La Rochelle result on the weekend, Toulon sent very, very much an Espoirs [youth] team. I know most of the players there, some of the younger lads, I didn’t recognise.”

Munster are expecting temperatures of 12 degrees in Toulon with sunshine, a stark contrast to the bitter conditions in Belfast.

While winning more ball on the ground and in the air will help improve performance, it is not as simple as fixing just two aspects of play. They made 15 entries into the Bath 22 at The Rec, for example, while against Ulster, Munster penetrated the 22 just twice.

While Prendergast speaks of connectivity being one of the missing parts of their play, he predicts that changes to the team game-to-game will come at an even faster rate over the coming weeks.

“I think you look at the games coming up, you’ve two European Cup games, massively important to this club, and then you go into two URC games,” he says.

“You lose the internationals for one, if not two of them. So naturally there will be change. That’s an opportunity then for guys that don’t get in over the next two weeks, so we don’t have a fixed team or a fixed 23 in our head.”

That suggests depth in the squad, yet recent performances, that have not been where Munster need them to be, would suggest otherwise.

The reality is that after making a strong start to the campaign they have struggled in recent matches and have lost four of their past six games, including the back-to-back Irish derbies against Leinster and Ulster.

“For me, there is good depth there, absolutely,” says Prendergast. “I know Clayton [McMillan, coach] has said it before, it’s about raising the floor and that’s something that we’re looking at. One hundred per cent we are.

“But I think we’ll get a [positive] reaction. And we need to, because you’re coming against a team that where [Toulon coach] Pierre Mignogni has been in there a couple of years now, and he has his squad moulded well.

“He’s got a good profile to his team. He brought in a guy like [Ignacio] Brex, who is a real creator in midfield. And you can see they’re playing with a lot more width. So, they have the power up front.

“They’ve recruited very well over the last few years, and have a very good set-piece. They’re a big French team. Sometimes when you hear they’re a big French team, you just think of players just running over guys. They’re not. They can play ball.”

The question is can Munster? They have not lost confidence, but players share the disappointment, especially of the second half last week. Ulster went in at half-time 6-3 ahead at Affidea Stadium before scoring 22 unanswered points after the break.

“We absolutely need to be better,” says Prendergast.