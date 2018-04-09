Leinster hopeful Sean O’Brien will be fit to face Treviso

Jordan Larmour has recovered from a calf injury and is expected to fully train this week
Sean O’Brien could feature for Leinster this week. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Sean O’Brien could feature for Leinster this week. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Luke McGrath is one of a number of Leinster players in doubt to face Benetton Treviso this week in the Pro 14. The Leinster scrumhalf went over on his ankle against Saracens and will be further assessed as the week progresses but is “unlikely to be available for selection.”

There is better news for Sean O’Brien and Jordan Larmour with Leinster management hopeful that O’Brien will play this week. The Irish backrow has been positive about his return to competition and has been “hitting his markers” at Leinster training sessions.

O’Brien suffered a dead shoulder in his comeback game against Scarlets in the league last month.

Larmour has recovered from a calf injury and is expected to fully train this week, a timely return with Leinster’s European Champions Cup match against Scarlets the following weekend.

Jack Conan, however, injured his knee against Ospreys and will again miss the weekend’s game with a view to resuming training next week.

Rhys Ruddock is another player who is unavailable to play this week. The backrow will continue rehab of his hamstring and is in a race against time. Ruddock had a flare up of his hamstring injury post-Saracens.

Dave Kearney (shoulder), Robbie Henshaw (shoulder) and Josh van der Flier (knee) remain on the long term injury list.

Leinster suffered no fresh injuries during their bonus point win over Italian side Zebre last weekend.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.