Joey Carbery undergoes surgery on ankle injury

Munster outhalf is currently rehabilitating after a wrist ligament operation

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Munster’s Joey Carbery has undergone ankle surgery. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Munster's Joey Carbery has undergone ankle surgery. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Munster’s Joey Carbery has undergone elective surgery on an ankle injury following advice from a specialist while he is rehabilitating after a wrist ligament operation dating back to Munster’s Pro14 defeat to Ulster in January.

The surgeon advised that he should have a second procedure on the ankle joint that he first damaged in a World Cup warm-up match last year and then required further medical intervention after the tournament. On his return in January, he damaged wrist ligaments in a 38-17 defeat to Ulster in January that was expected to keep him out for three to four months.

Scrumhalf Craig Casey had an x-ray on a hand injury sustained at the weekend but the good news is that there is no fracture. Chris Farrell and Jack O’Donoghue have been released from Ireland camp and will be available for the province’s Pro14 game against the Scarlets on Saturday.

