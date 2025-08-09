Nagasaki mayor warns of nuclear war as city marks 80 years since atomic bombing

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba holds a flower wreath for the victims of the atomic bombing during the 80th Nagasaki Peace Ceremony at the Peace Park in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, 09 August 2025. In 1945, the United States dropped two nuclear bombs over the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on 06 and 09 August, respectively, killing more than 200,000 people.

Thousands bowed their heads in prayer in Nagasaki on Saturday to mark the 80th anniversary of the city’s atomic bombing, as the mayor warned that current global conflicts could push the world again into nuclear war.

The western Japanese city was levelled on August 9th, 1945, when the United States dropped a 10,000-pound plutonium-239 bomb, nicknamed “Fat Man”, instantly killing some 27,000 of the city’s estimated 200,000 people. By the end of 1945, the death toll from acute radiation exposure had reached about 70,000.

Nagasaki’s destruction came three days after a US uranium-235 bomb destroyed Hiroshima. Japan surrendered on August 15th, ending the second World War.

[ Atomic bombings anniversary: Japanese politicians consider a once-unthinkable questionOpens in new window ]

After a moment of silence at 11.02am, marking the time of the blast, mayor Shiro Suzuki called on leaders to return to the principles of the UN Charter and show a concrete path toward abolishing nuclear weapons, warning that delay was “no longer permissible”.

“This is a crisis of human survival that is closing in on each and every one of us,” Mr Suzuki told the crowd, estimated by Japanese media at 2,700.

A replica of the atomic bomb code-named 'Fat Man', dropped over Nagasaki. Photograph: History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

He quoted the testimony of a survivor to illustrate the reality of a nuclear attack: “Around me were people whose eyeballs had popped out... Bodies were strewn about like stones.”

“Is it not this ‘global citizen’ perspective that will serve as the driving force behind stitching back together our fragmented world?” Mr Suzuki asked, calling for a solution based on mutual understanding and solidarity.

The US military is believed to have chosen Nagasaki as a target due to its significance as a major industrial and port city. The city’s geographical features, including its hilly terrain, were also thought to concentrate the blast.

Atomic bomb survivor, or "hibakusha", Hiroshi Nishioka (L), prepares to speak as a representative of survivors during the ceremony. Photograph: Str/Jiji Press/AFP/Getty Images

Representatives from 95 countries and territories, including nuclear superpower the United States, and Israel - which neither confirms nor denies having nuclear weapons - attended the annual ceremony at the Nagasaki Peace Memorial Park for the milestone year.

Russia, which possesses the world’s largest nuclear stockpile, was also represented.

[ The Irishman who filmed Hiroshima and NagasakiOpens in new window ]

Daiji Kawanaka, a 14-year-old tourist from Osaka, echoed the mayor’s sentiments.

“I truly believe a tragedy like this must never be repeated,” he told Reuters, saying the anniversary prompts conversations about peace even among his young peers. “We can only pledge to take the initiative ourselves in making a step toward peace.”

Participants take part in a moment of silence during the annual memorial ceremony. Photograph: Str/Jiji Press/AFP/Getty Images

Japan’s leading organisation of A-bomb survivors, Nihon Hidankyo, won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for campaigning for a world without nuclear weapons.

[ ‘Such a cruel sight’: A visit to Hiroshima lives long in the memoryOpens in new window ]

Survivors, known as “hibakusha”, continue to suffer the effects from radiation and social discrimination. With their numbers falling below 100,000 for the first time this year, their stories fuel ongoing efforts to advocate for a nuclear-free world.

Japan, the only country to have suffered nuclear attacks, has stated its commitment to nuclear disarmament but is not a signatory or observer of the UN treaty to ban nuclear weapons. - Reuters