World

Three wounded in New York Times Square shooting

Two teenagers and man (65) are in a stable condition as 17 year-old male in custody

Times Square in New York City. The shooting took place at around 1.20 am local time. Photograph: Getty Images
Sat Aug 09 2025 - 11:12

Three people were shot and wounded in New York’s Times Square, the New York Police Department said on Saturday.

An 18 year-old female, 19-year old male, and a 65-year old male - are in a stable condition in hospital, an NYPD spokesperson said.

A 17 year-old male is in custody, the NYPD added. The police also recovered a firearm.

The shooting took place at around 1.20am local time (6.20am Irish time)and followed a verbal altercation with one of the victims, the NYPD added. It said it was not known at this time whether the shooter or the victims knew each other.

Mass shootings are relatively common in the United States, where guns are widely available. - Reuters

