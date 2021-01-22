Garry Ringrose returns as Leinster and Munster name teams

Pro14: Munster v Leinster

Kick-off: 7.35pm, Saturday. Venue: Thomond Park. On TV: Live on Eir Sport.

Garry Ringrose will make his Leinster return when they face Munster on Saturday as he takes his place at centre while Johnny Sexton captains the team from outhalf.

The back three sees Hugo Keenan in the full back jersey, with Jordan Larmour on the right wing and Jimmy O’Brien on the left.

Robbie Henshaw is selected at inside centre with Ringrose winning his 80th cap outside him. Captain Sexton is joined by Luke McGrath in the half backs.

In the pack Cian Healy is joined by Seán Cronin and Andrew Porter in the frontrow.

Scott Fardy and James Ryan are selected behind them in the second row, while Rhys Ruddock, Will Connors and Caelan Doris complete the pack.

The two sides meet after their St Stephen’s Day match was postponed and Munster have made two changes to the side that won away in Connacht two weeks ago as Rhys Marshall and John Ryan come into the front row.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side with CJ Stander, Mike Haley and replacement Jack O’Donoghue set to make landmark appearances.

Already the province’s most-capped overseas signing, Stander will make his 150th Munster appearance against Leinster. Haley will make his 50th appearance for the province at full-back while Jack O’Donoghue, who has 128 Munster appearances, is set to play his 100th game in the Pro14.

James Cronin packs down alongside Marshall and Ryan in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room. Gavin Coombes, O’Mahony and Stander form the back row.

Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan start in the halfbacks with a centre partnership of Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell. Haley starts at fullback with Keith Earls and Shane Daly on either flank.

Munster: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (C), CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Jimmy O’Brien; Johnny Sexton (C), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Andrew Porter; Scott Fardy, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Will Connors, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Ed Byrne, Tom Clarkson, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Josh van der Flier.