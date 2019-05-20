Doug Howlett to end 11-year association with Munster

Former All Black to leave role as the head of commercial and marketing with province

Doug Howlett is going to leave his role with Munster and return to New Zealand in the autumn. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Doug Howlett has confirmed he is to leave his role as the head of commercial and marketing at Munster in November, ending his 11-year association with the province.

The all time leading try-scorer for the All Blacks - with 49 in 62 caps - Howlett arrived at Thomond Park as a player in 2008.

He went on to represent Munster 114 times, winning the Heineken Cup in 2008 as well as Celtic League titles in 2008-9 and 2010-11.

Howlett retired from playing in 2013, before taking his role with the province’s commercial and marketing department.

On his decision to leave Limerick, he said: “The privilege of playing for Munster Rugby, completing my MBA in UCC, and having the opportunity to run the province’s Commercial and Marketing programmes under the guidance of Garrett Fitzgerald, and the Commercial Board’s Niall FitzGerald and Patrick Coveney, have all been incredible experiences.

“It has been an extraordinary 11 years living in Ireland and I will always treasure my time in this special and unique club, and in Irish sport, academia and business.”

Meanwhile, Munster Rugby’s acting CEO Philip Quinn said: “With Doug excelling in a senior management role we were always informed of his future plans to return to New Zealand. He has been a great colleague and addition to the organisation, overseeing our most successful commercial year of the past decade.

“In pursuing our strategic objectives, the building blocks are very much in place for further progression and that’s down to the work the Commercial and Marketing department have carried out on the ticketing, sponsorship, patrons and global events front. We retain a talented and committed Commercial and Marketing team focused on realising our clear vision and strategy built on the values of Munster Rugby.

“I would like to thank Doug, and wish him and his family all the best as they return to New Zealand.”

