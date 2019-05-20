Devin Toner ruled out of Pro14 final due to knee injury

Devin Toner will miss the Pro14 final due to the knee injury he sustained against Munster at the RDS on Saturday. He sustained the damage in a tackle when his leg was caught awkwardly beneath him and limped off. He will be out for four to six weeks.

The Leinster and Ireland secondrow will have a further medical assessment this week but will not be available for Saturday’s final against the Glasgow Warriors at Celtic Park. Man of the match in the Munster game Josh van der Flier came through his first game since groin surgery without any issues.

There was no further medical update on Joe Tomane (hamstring), Barry Daly (collarbone), Mick Kearney (shoulder), Dan Leavy (knee) and Adam Byrne (quad).