Dan Leavy could make Leinster return against Zebre

Pro14: Leinster v Zebre Rugby, Friday October 23rd, RDS Arena (kick-off 7.35pm, TG4, eir Sport)

While Ireland boss Andy Farell will be firmly focused on Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Italy, he will surely have one eye on Friday night’s Pro14 clash between Leinster and Zebre at the RDS.

Because for the first time since March 2019, Leinster’s teamsheet will include the name of Dan Leavy, with the Ireland flanker in line to make his long-awaited return to action off the bench.

The prodigious Leavy was last seen in a Champions Cup quarter-final match against Ulster nearly 18 months ago, where he suffered a serious knee injury.

Meanwhile Dave Kearney is also back from injury and he will make his 150th appearance for the province. He is joined in the back three by Jimmy and Tommy O’Brien.

Ciarán Frawley starts in midfield alongside 21-year-old debutant Liam Turner, while Luke McGrath and Harry Byrne are named in the halfbacks.

Up front Peter Dooley starts in the frontrow, with Michael Bent at tighthead and the uncapped Dan Sheehan at hooker.

Devin Toner, left out of Farrell’s Ireland squad, starts in the secondrow alongside Ross Molony. Rhys Ruddock captains the side and is joined by Josh Murphy and Scott Penny in a powerful backrow.

Leinster: Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Liam Turner, Ciarán Frawley, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath; Peter Dooley, Dan Sheehan, Michael Bent; Devin Toner, Ross Molony; Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Rhys Ruddock. Replacements: James Tracy, Michael Milne, Ciaran Parker, Jack Dunne, Scott Fardy, Hugh O’Sullivan, David Hawkshaw, Dan Leavy.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)