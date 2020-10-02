Bundee Aki in at centre for Connacht’s clash with Glasgow

Jarrad Butler will lead the team out while academy winger Peter Sullivan also starts

Connacht’s Bundee Aki will start against Glasgow Warriors. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht’s Bundee Aki will start against Glasgow Warriors. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Pro14: Connacht v Glasgow Warriors

Kick-off: 5.15pm, Saturday. Venue: Sportsground. On TV: Live on eir Sport.

Bundee Aki will start at centre for Connacht when they open up their new Pro14 campaign against Glasgow on Saturday.

Aki missed last week’s ‘A’ inter-pro defeat to Munster but will join Tom Farrell in centre at the Sportsground in front of 200 socially distanced fans.

There’s an experienced look to the front row with Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham all named, while Gavin Thornbury and Quinn Roux make up the rest of the pack in the second row.

Jarrad Butler will captain the team at blindside flanker with Conor Oliver in at number 7.

Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty will start at scrumhalf and outhalf while John Porch continues at full-back with Alex Wootton and Peter Sullivan on the wings.

“It’s always vital you pick up home wins in this competition and Saturday will be no different. We’re coming up against a very strong Glasgow outfit and our recent record against them isn’t great, but our aim in these opening two weeks is two victories and I firmly believe we can achieve that and start the season on a high,” said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

CONNACHT: John Porch; Peter Sullivan, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Alex Wootton; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Gavin ThornburY, Quinn Roux; Jarrad Butler (C), Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Seán Masterson, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald, Sammy Arnold.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.