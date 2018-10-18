Munster extend five contracts and confirm McCarthy signing

Chris Cloete, James Cronin, Neil Cronin, Chris Farrell and Tommy O’Donnell have all signed new deals

Munster’s Chris Cloete puts on his scrumhalf during training ahead of their Champions Cup fixtures this weekend. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Munster have announced the extension of contracts for five players while also confirming that Nick McCarthy will join the province from Leinster, as previously reported by The Irish Times.

Chris Cloete, James Cronin, Neil Cronin, Chris Farrell and Tommy O’Donnell have all signed new deals with the province while academy players Gavin Coombes and Shane Daly will join the senior ranks next season.

Farrell, who joined the province at the beginning of the 2017/18 season, has put pen to paper on a three-year deal that will see him remain with the province until 2022, while Cloete has added two years onto his current three-year deal bringing him up to 2022 also.

O’Donnell, James Cronin and Neil Cronin have all signed two-year contract extensions until June 2021.

McCarthy has followed Joey Carbery and Andrew Conway by leaving Leinster to further his playing prospects and will act as an understudy to Conor Murray at Munster.

