Johnny Ronan company loses planning appeal for ‘overly dominant’ office scheme on Dublin’s North Quay

Property developer Johnny Ronan, whose company is seeking to redevelop an office complex in Dublin's north docks.

Planning authorities have rejected an appeal by property developer Johnny Ronanfor a big development on Dublin’s North Wall quay that would include a 17-storey building.

An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) found the building was “overly dominant and isolated”.

that would be at odds with the surrounding context” noting it would “seriously injure” the visual amenity of the area.

ACP said the development would be “overbearing” on nearby residential properties and would lead to an “unacceptable and unjustified” loss of sunlight and overshadowing of amenity spaces.

It further noted that the demolition of the existing buildings on the site would “be both premature and unjustified” and would set an “unwelcome precedent” for demolition on similar sites in the area.

The appeal was submitted after Dublin City Council (DCC) refused to grant permission to NWQ Devco Limited, a company that is part of Mr Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE), which had sought a 10-year planning permission for a four building development.

Ranging from nine to 17 storeys, the development was set to be located on the site of global banking firm Citigroup’s European headquarters on North Wall Quay on the banks of the river Liffey.

The 73.4 metre tall development was set to contain more than 87,200 sqm of floor space, of which some 69,200 sqm would be office space, alongside parking, arts and cultural areas, and a cafe.

In the appeal, Mr Ronan’s firm requested an oral hearing and argued that the development would aide in the consolidation of development and promotion of building upwards in line with national planning guidelines and would be a “key economic driver”.

It said an interactive gallery housed on the 16th floor of the development “is believed to become one of the city’s most important visitor centre and popular tourist destination”.

Dublin City Council (DCC) had refused permission for the 73.4 metre tall redevelopment in April 2024, giving three reasons.

It said the “height and excessive bulk and scale” of the development would impact on a nearby existing residential development and the surrounding area and that the development would be injurious to the “key views and vistas” along the river.

The council further stated that granting the demolition of the existing building, instead of retrofitting, would “set an undesirable precedent”.

Mr Ronan’s firm appealed the decision to ACP, with the application being subject to a third party appeal seeking to uphold the council decision.

The Clarion Quay Management Company called for ACP to reject the appeal after the publication of an Irish Times article in which the developer indicated it’s theintention to appeal the decision.

The group, which self-described as an “owners volunteer management company” for an adjacent mixed-use residential and commercial property, cited a series of concerns including of solar glare into residential properties, overlooking issues, and loss of sunlight.