Sky expecting to hold off Netflix for exclusive US Open golf coverage

Sky Sports is in advanced talks over signing a new six-year deal for exclusive live rights for the US Open.

Sky’s current contract expires after next year’s Championship at Shinnecock Hills and it is expecting to beat off competition from other broadcasters, including Netflix, to secure an extension.

The new deal will cement Sky’s position as the home of televised golf in Ireland and the UK, as it currently has the rights for all the men’s and women’s majors, the Ryder Cup, PGA Tour and DP World Tour. The PGA Tour deal also expires next year, and Sky is expected to seek an extension.

Sources involved in the tender process said Netflix also made a credible offer, which reflects its growing interest in securing sports content.

Another source said Netflix viewed the US Open as fitting its sports model of bidding for stand-alone events it feels will attract new subscribers, rather than attempting to take on traditional broadcast companies in the battle for year-round content from leagues and global tours. It previously collaborated with the US PGA on the documentary Full Swing, which ran for three series.

Netflix is becoming a significant player in the battle for sports content and earlier this year secured exclusive US rights for the 2027 and 2031 women’s World Cup, while it also has a three-year contract with the NFL to broadcast two matches live on Christmas Day from 2024 to 2026.

Netflix increasingly views sports as a key part of its entertainment offering following the huge success of the controversial Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight it broadcast last year, which was watched in 65 million households in the US alone, with 50 million households streaming the other main fight on the card between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

In January Netflix announced a 10-year deal with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) worth $5 billion (€4.3 billion) to broadcast the hit wrestling show Raw. Having enjoyed a major hit with Drive to Survive, Netflix is also understood to be bidding for US Formula 1 rights from next year.

Sky has the UK F1 rights secured until 2029, and will seek an extension when the tender process takes place.

Sky declined to comment. – Guardian