Cairn Homes lodges plan for 252 apartments and houses in Blackrock that will made available for sale

Plans for the scheme at Cross Avenue in Blackrock have been lodged with Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council

Cairn Homes is to lodge plans for a 252-unit residential scheme at Chesterfield in Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Gordon Deegan
Thu Aug 14 2025 - 15:10

Irish housebuilder Cairn Homes is to lodge new plans for 252 residential build-to-sell units for one of the few available sites in Blackrock in south Dublin that is suitable for a higher density apartment scheme.

Cairn Homes is to seek permission for 236 apartments and 16 houses from Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council for its site at Chesterfield, Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin.

The 236 apartments are to be located in two blocks ranging in height from five to eight storeys while the 16 homes will be five bedroom terrace houses.

Cairn has been trying to develop the site for the past seven years and last year An Coimisiún Pleanála refused permission for 355 build-to-rent apartments as it would lead to an over-proliferation of such apartments for the area.

ACP refused planning permission after James M Sheehan, co-founder of the Blackrock, Hermitage and Galway Clinics, claimed that the plan “is grossly excessive”. This was one of more than30 objections were lodged against the scheme.

Cairn Homes refused permission for 280 new homes in south west Dublin ]

Cairn previously secured planning permission for an apartment scheme on the site but this was quashed by the High Court in July 2019 following residents’ opposition.

Addressing ACP’s grounds for refusal on the proliferation of built-to-rent apartments for the area, planning consultants for the new scheme, McCutcheon Halley Chartered Planning Consultants (MHP) state that new scheme “offers 252 built-to-sell units, which align with the identified housing needs in Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council”.

MHP states that the scheme would “facilitate increased housing supply and choice along Cross Avenue and its environs, which is located 1km southwest of Blackrock Village”.

The developers are proposing a density of 100 units per hectare and MHP states that “the proposed density and mix is considered suitable for the site ensuring a sufficient quantum of units is provided whilst also protecting the amenity of existing adjoining residential properties”.

