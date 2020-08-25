Munster confirm RG Snyman cruciate ligament injury

Munster confirmed that RG Snyman suffered an anterior cruciate knee ligament tear (ACL) during the province’s Pro14 defeat to Leinster at the Aviva stadium at the weekend.

The Springbok international and Rugby World Cup winner, who was making his debut for the province, sustained the damage when landing awkwardly after stealing a lineout. An MRI scan confirmed the damage and Snyman will now meet with a specialist to discuss surgery and management.

There was also bad news in relation to prop Dave Kilcoyne and Irish international Jean Kleyn both of whom also picked up injuries in the Leinster match and have been ruled out in the short term. Kilcoyne damaged an ankle while Kleyn sustained a neck ligament issue. Munster play Connacht at the Aviva stadium on Sunday.