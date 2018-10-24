Will Addison, Sam Arnold and Ross Byrne named in Ireland squad

Joe Schmidt has named a 42-man squad for November’s international series, including an uncapped trio of backs in Will Addison, Sam Arnold and Ross Byrne.

As expected, Conor Murray misses out, with the scrumhalf confirming on Wednesday morning that he expects to return to action with Munster at the end of November.

Ulster scrumhalf John Cooney has been named in the squad along with Leinster's Luke McGrath and Kieran Marmion of Connacht.

Addison is rewarded for some standout displays in the Ulster midfield since his signing in the summer from Sale, while Arnold has impressed with Munster since his arrival from Ulster.

Leinster outhalf Byrne was part of Ireland’s summer tour to Australia but did not play as Ireland completed a series victory over the Wallabies. There is no place in the squad for Munster fullback Mike Haley.

Ireland get their autumn series underway in Chicago on Saturday November 3rd when they take on Italy at Soldier Field.

They return home to take on Argentina, New Zealand and the United States on the following three Saturdays.

IRELAND SQUAD FOR NOVEMBER INTERNATIONALS

(*denotes uncapped player)

Forwards (24):

Rory Best (Ulster) 111 caps (capt)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 7

Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 2

Jack Conan (Leinster) 9

Seán Cronin (Leinster) 62

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 26

Cian Healy (Leinster) 81

Iain Henderson (Ulster) 39

Rob Herring (Ulster) 6

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 22

Dan Leavy (Leinster) 10

Jack McGrath (Leinster) 50

Jordi Murphy (Ulster) 23

Seán O’Brien (Leinster) 51

Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 50 (vice-capt)

Andrew Porter (Leinster) 8

Quinn Roux (Connacht) 6

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster) 19

James Ryan (Leinster) 11

John Ryan (Munster) 15

Niall Scannell (Munster) 9

CJ Stander (Munster) 26

Devin Toner (Leinster) 60

Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 10

Backs (18):

Will Addison (Ulster) *

Bundee Aki (Connacht) 9

Sam Arnold (Munster) *

Ross Byrne (Leinster) *

Joey Carbery (Munster) 12

Andrew Conway (Munster) 7

John Cooney (Ulster) 2

Keith Earls (Munster) 70

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 36

Rob Kearney (Leinster) 86

Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 6

Kieran Marmion (Connacht) 22

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 2

Luke McGrath (Leinster) 6

Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 14

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster) 76 (vice-capt)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) 11

Darren Sweetnam (Munster) 2

FIXTURES

Saturday November 3rd

Ireland v Italy, Soldier Field, Chicago, 3pm (8pm Irish time)

Saturday November 10th

Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, 6.30pm

Saturday November 17th

Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, 7pm

Saturday November 24th

Ireland v USA, Aviva Stadium, 6.30pm