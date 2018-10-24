Ulster’s Jean Deysel announces retirement from rugby

33-year-old forward earned four Springboks caps and also represented Munster
Ulster’s Jean Deysel has retired from rugby with immediate effect. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ulster’s Jean Deysel has retired from rugby with immediate effect. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Ulster’s Jean Deysel has announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect.

The 33-year-old joined the province in 2017, after representing Munster during a loan spell earlier that year.

South African backrow Deysel picked up four caps for the Springboks, the last of which came against Australia in 2011.

On his retirement, Deysel said: “Looking back over the last 15 years, there were some highs, some lows, a good couple of laughs, and a few tears as well, but the thing that made the journey worthwhile is the people I met along the way.

“2018 will be the end of my rugby career, but also the start of a new journey off the field.

“We really enjoyed our time in Belfast and it will always be our home away from home. I want to thank Ulster Rugby for giving me the opportunity to represent this proud Province.

“I am taking back many memories to cherish and will definitely miss the support and friendliness of the fans since our arrival in Belfast.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.