Ulster’s Jean Deysel announces retirement from rugby

Ulster’s Jean Deysel has announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect.

The 33-year-old joined the province in 2017, after representing Munster during a loan spell earlier that year.

South African backrow Deysel picked up four caps for the Springboks, the last of which came against Australia in 2011.

On his retirement, Deysel said: “Looking back over the last 15 years, there were some highs, some lows, a good couple of laughs, and a few tears as well, but the thing that made the journey worthwhile is the people I met along the way.

“2018 will be the end of my rugby career, but also the start of a new journey off the field.

“We really enjoyed our time in Belfast and it will always be our home away from home. I want to thank Ulster Rugby for giving me the opportunity to represent this proud Province.

“I am taking back many memories to cherish and will definitely miss the support and friendliness of the fans since our arrival in Belfast.”