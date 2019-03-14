Ryan to run the lineout in cauldron Cardiff

James Ryan hails from a family of revolutionaries who became key political and social figures in the 20th century. That story, intertwining modern Irish history, can be retold in due course but now, in only his second Six Nations campaign, the 22-year-old seeks to guide Joe Schmidt’s Ireland to victory where they have never won before.And he does so as a bona fide leader of men.

There is no denying it anymore. Devin Toner is recuperating from ankle surgery and Iain Henderson’s knee rules him out of this trip to Cardiff, so command of Ireland’s primary attacking platform passes to Ryan.

“The big fella next to me will run the lineout,” said Schmidt, nodding at this proven captain since underage days in St Michael’s College all the way up to the Under-20s World Cup final of 2016.

Ryan, presumably by design, maintains a reticent demeanour in most media dealings. It makes sense as he comes to grips with an alien environment, but he can speak better than most. Last year he briefly discussed, with genuine pride, his great-grandparents Dr James Ryan and writer Máirín Cregan. After Leinster’s narrow victory over Bath at The Rec in December, when Sam Underhill and Francois Louw slowed plenty of ball, he showed another glimpse of the concise and engaging leader of men that will eventually rise to the surface.

“He’s just as reticent with me really,” Schmidt laughed. “He is a no-nonsense character. He is an intelligent young man. He’s brilliant in the environment in that he doesn’t talk about doing things. He just gets on and gets them done.

“He has hugely impressed us. He is studious about the game, and he is incredibly physically committed to delivering what he needs to do in a game.

“I haven’t had any long discussions with him. If you manage to you can tell me a few insights. He’s a champion for us, great value.”

Grand Slam fever

In 2005 Paul O’Connell went to Cardiff as part of a Triple Crown-chasing Irish side that were overwhelmed by Welsh Grand Slam fever.

The contest was long lost when the camera caught O’Connell thumping Robert Sidoli into the turf. When Stephen Jones, the Wales outhalf, sought to save his well-beaten lock from further punishment, John Hayes intervened. “Leave ‘em, leave ‘em,” went “the Bull”. O’Connell went to New Zealand that summer with the Lions.

Ryan enters the same cauldron on Saturday afternoon with the great Alun Wyn Jones seeking to dismantle his very core of confidence.

“We expect all of our guys to take some form of leadership,” said Peter O’Mahony. “Jamesy is no different. You see the way he plays for such a young man, you can’t help but follow him.

“That’s the first thing you talk about when it comes to leadership. I suppose particularly in rugby, your actions talk loudest. None more so than James Ryan. His actions talk loudest.”

“Jamesy” being another term of endearment to add with JR and “the big cheese”.

Ryan calmly addressed the threat he faces whenever Rory Best shapes to throw in the hooker’s last Six Nations game.

“I’ve learned plenty off Hendy and Dev Toner over the last season or two,” said Ryan despite only two Leinster games as lineout caller – albeit against Munster and Toulouse – and none for Ireland as Quinn Roux had the honour. “It’s very much a shared responsibility. Tadhg calls with Munster and Pete has so much experience in that area, and so does Besty. There will be plenty of communications along the line in that regard.”

No hesitation

There is no fear in his eyes, no hesitation in his voice. These interactions with cameras, shining lights and microphones fail to faze him in the slightest.

“Look,” the Munster captain continued, “we have our little lineout group and we’ll all row in like we do every week. Particularly with Jamesy, I’ve a little bit more experience, and I’ll give him any help I can during the week, but he’s a confident young fella, he does his homework, and we get our confidence from our training. He’s been excellent all week and we’re all positive about him.

“They’re two guys you follow,” O’Mahony added of Ryan and Tadhg Beirne on his Six Nations debut, “which is as good a compliment as I can give to anyone.

“They are guys who, when you look around, are going to lead from the front, and the last thing you’re going to have to do is worry about them.”

The wonder is whether Wyn Jones will have to worry about Ryan on Saturday.

Either way, here follows the latest chapter in the Ryan family history.