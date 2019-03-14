Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster extend Leinster contracts

Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster have both inked new contracts with Leinster, Cullen in a deal that will keep him at the province for a further two years until the 2020-21 season. The details of former England coach Lancaster have not been made available but he too is expected to remain with Leinster for another two seasons.

Leinster are still involved in both the Heineken Cup and the Pro14 and have seven players on the Ireland starting team to face Wales in the final Six Nations Championship match in Cardiff on Saturday.

The new deal will bring Cullen’s stint with Leinster to six years, having been appointed as head coach at the start of the 2015/2016 season.

“Not only did Leo oversee the great double success of last season, he also oversaw the rebuilding of the playing squad after a number of high profile retirements and the recruitment of the new coaching team,” said Leinster CEO Mick Dawson.

“We have seen the impact Leo has had on the organisation both on and off the field and we are thrilled to see him commit for a further two seasons with the club. That level of continuity is crucial for the model that we have here at the club.

“In his four seasons he has capped 43 new players with the majority of them coming from the 12 counties of Leinster. This season he has capped eight players from our academy in the 54 players used across the Pro14 and the Champions Cup.”

The 49-year-old Lancaster is seen as the perfect fit for Leinster with his four years experience as England head coach between 2011-15 adding depth and knowledge to the coaching team. The Leinster players, particularly, have been hugely impressed and influenced by his input.

“Everyone can see that we have benefited from Stuart’s vast experience working within the academy system in England plus of course his time with the English national team,” said Dawson. “He has consistently shown his commitment to the Leinster cause and it is a real boost to retain the services of a world class coach.”