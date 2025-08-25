Rugby gods smiling and pundits beaming as Ireland return to the big stage

Eve Higgins runs the length of the pitch to score Ireland's fifth try against Japan at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

“Something monumental is happening,” said Gabby Logan as she welcomed us to the opening game of the World Cup between England and the United States in Sunderland. “Rugby fever is gripping the nation!”

England old girl Maggie Alphonsi, meanwhile, was busy pinching herself. “Women’s rugby on BBC One at prime time on a Friday night?!” She never thought she’d see the like.

Then there was New Zealand legend Ruby Tui. “We’re at the Stadium of Light, but we should rename it Light Up Your Life because that’s what it can do, ladies and gentlemen.”

And out in the fanzone, an exhilarated Jodie Ounsley reported that “the energy is absolutely beaming”.

(It was too, although the two USA fans she spoke to appeared a little jaded in comparison to the pair of England fans she chatted with. Understandable enough – the yanks had travelled from Tennessee to Tyne and Wear; the Englanders only had a 25-minute trip from Newcastle.)

The Beeb was, then, rather feverish about the tournament kicking off, and while there was a bit of “inspirational role models” chat, mercifully it didn’t last too long, the focus more on the actual rugby.

Our panel, which included former England coach Simon Middleton, didn’t hold out much hope for the USA putting a dampener on the start of the hosts’ campaign, largely because the latter had only lost one of their last 58 games. Tui grinned at that stat; Middleton grimaced – that defeat was in the 2021 World Cup final when Tui’s New Zealand beat Middleton’s England by three points. If they were beaming in the fanzone, Tui’s smile could have lit up a city.

Alas for the USA at the Stadium of Light, a tournament record of 42,579 watching on, the lights went out on their efforts to thwart an England side that scored a mountain of tries (11, to be exact) on their way to a 69-7 mullering.

(The margin of that victory, along with Australia 73-0 Samoa, Canada 65-7 Fiji and South Africa 66-6 Brazil, will have some suggesting the early stages of this tournament has all the competitiveness of a turkey shoot. Just remind them of the French lads beating Namibia 96-0 two years ago.)

England coach John Mitchell was marginally pleased when he spoke to the BBC, but suggested that his pack played nowhere near to their potential. Tui feared for Samoa, England’s next opponents, if that pack clicks. “Scary,” as she put it. Pray for them.

Ireland's Sam Monaghan speaks to the team huddle after the game. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

But, need it be said, all eyes on this side of the Irish Sea were on events at Northampton’s Franklin’s Gardens come Sunday, scene of Ireland’s opener against Japan.

Jacqui Hurley was joined by former internationals Lindsay Peat, Niamh Briggs and Hannah Tyrrell, Tyrrell fresh from concluding her intercounty Gaelic football career with another All-Ireland medal, her poor old mantlepiece heaving with honours.

Having calamitously failed to qualify for the last World Cup, Ireland were, at last, back on the big stage, all the woes of recent years giving way to no little hope after a sprinkling of decent displays in the last Six Nations.

The panel? Confident-ish of a big performance, but nervous-ish too. Briggs and Tyrrell were diplomatic about the approach required, but Peat, bless her, was somewhat more blunt about what needed to be done: “Suffocate and drown this Japanese team.”

Which, ultimately, was what they did. Granted, Des Curran and Fiona Coghlan had a couple of attacks of the collywobbles when Japan dragged their way back in to the contest with a couple of tries, the collywobbliest when they were on the verge of scoring a third only for Eve Higgins to intercept, run the length of the field and all but wrap up the contest. “Eve Higgins, what a star,” said Fiona, her sigh of relief reaching eight on the Beaufort scale.

Over on the BBC, Japan coach Lesley McKenzie summed up Higgins’s contribution to the game. “She was really painful for us today,” she sighed. Ireland as a whole? “We could not get territory if we paid for it.”

Dorothy Wall, ruled out of the tournament with an injury, was on punditry duty with the BBC, and was buzzin’ come full-time. “It’s one of the best Irish performances I’ve ever seen,” she told Ugo Monye.

The RTÉ crew were no less chuffed – “it’s a good day to be Irish,” Peat beamed – but they were a little more cautious, pointing to glitches that needed to be fixed. Still, they were confident-ish that Ireland could see off Spain next weekend, if not in a France v Namibia lads’ kind of way, and secure their place in the knock-outs.

One game down, the lights are on. We’ll trust the rugby gods that something monumental is about to happen.