Ireland get green machine back on the road

Wales 17 Ireland 22

Ireland have bounced back from their mauling at the hands of England last weekend, a much-improved performance earning a narrow win over Wales in their penultimate World Cup warm-up game on Saturday afternoon. Ireland had to withstand a last quarter fightback from Wales but ultimately did enough to secure a morale-boosting victory.

A number of fringe players also made their cases for inclusion in Joe Schmidt’s 31-man squad, which must be submitted to World Rugby on Monday, giving the Ireland coach some much needed food for thought three weeks out from their tournament opener against Scotland in Japan.

Jack Carty, making his first start in a green jersey, slotted a penalty to put Ireland into a 3-0 lead with nine minutes on the clock, with both sides meandering through the opening exchanges. Evans levelled the scores from the tee on 15 minutes though, after Stockdale had been exposed reaching for and missing Wales’ crossfield chip.

Ireland bagged the match’s first try however, Dave Kilcoyne’s line break allowing Andrew Conway to carve through Wales’ cover defence and send Stockdale in at the right corner. Carty slotted the tricky touchline conversion to push Ireland’s lead to 10-3.

Stockdale’s day got better whan Aaron Shingler threw a wild pass over the top. The winger raced first to the loose ball, hacked on - and then dotted down over the whitewash for his own and his team’s second try. Carty missed the conversion, leaving Ireland 15-3 to the good approaching the half hour.

Carty missed a shot at goal to close the half, with Ireland taking that 15-3 lead into the interval.

Both sides ran their benches in the second half and Ireland rode out Wales’ early impetus before heaping on pressure of their own. Chris Farrell knocked on five metres out, but Ireland continued to press. Wales replacement Leon Brown was then sin-binned for infringing at the scrum. Ireland were denied a third try when Carty’s scoring pass to Conway was ruled forward. Schmidt’s men battered the Welsh scrum again however, leading referee Romain Poite to award a penalty try.

Owen Lane crossed in the right corner for Wales as the hosts finally forced a breakthrough, with Scott Williams providing the scoring pass. Patchell’s conversion cut Ireland’s lead to 22-10, with 15 minutes to play. Rhys Patchell closed the gap to five points with a converted try with four minutes on the clock but it was too little too late for Wales.

Full report from Gerry Thornley to follow