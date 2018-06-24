Felipe Contepomi to be named as new Leinster backs coach

Argentinian star to return to province to take over from Girvan Dempsey
Felipe Contepomi in action for Leinster during a Heineken Cup match against Toulouse at the Stade Ernest Wallon on November 2007. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Felipe Contepomi in action for Leinster during a Heineken Cup match against Toulouse at the Stade Ernest Wallon on November 2007. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

 

Felipe Contepomi appears set to return to Leinster as backs coach replacing Girvan Dempsey, who agreed to join Aviva Premiership club Bath in the summer in the same capacity as the role he had for the Irish province.

The story broke in Argentina on Sunday afternoon and has been reported by a number of sources.

Contepomi, who made 116 appearances for Leinster from 2003 to 2009, was a hugely popular player at the club, including helping them to a first Heineken Cup success in 2009. He was injured in the semi-final victory over Munster, damaging a knee – Jonathan Sexton replaced him in that match – and the Argentine outhalf missed the final win over the Leicester Tigers.

During his time at Leinster he studied in the Royal College of Surgeons and worked in Beaumont Hospital. He left Leinster in 2009 to join Toulon before going on to play for Stade Francais. Contepomi won 87 caps during a 15-year career with Argentina before retiring in 2013.

He worked in his father’s medical practice in Buenos Aires while also cutting his teeth as an assistant, coaching with the Super Rugby franchise, the Jaguares. He would join Leo Cullen, Stuart Lancaster and John Fogarty in a coaching capacity with the European and Pro14 champions.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.