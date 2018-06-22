Scotland make eight changes as they seek redemption after USA upset

Return of captain Stuart McInally strengthens side for Argentina encounter

Paul Rees

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend with flanker John Barclay in November 2017. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend with flanker John Barclay in November 2017. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

 

Scotland’s players received a rocket after failing to achieve lift-off in Houston last weekend and their head coach, Gregor Townsend, expects atonement against an Argentina side who have forgotten what victory tastes like.

Townsend has made eight changes for Saturday’s match in Resistencia from the side beaten by the USA, seven at forward. He may have left a number of players at home for a tour that started in Canada but the defeat by a side that had never before beaten a tier-one nation was a considerable setback.

“I have learned a lot on this tour about this group,” Townsend said. “We have exposed more players to Test rugby and we believe that will put us in a much better position in the future. It will help us for the season ahead and beyond.”

The hooker and captain, Stuart McInally, returns from injury while the secondrow Tim Swinson is the only survivor at forward with Townsend expecting Argentina to look to dominate up front.

Set-piece dominance

However, the Pumas have become neither one thing nor the other after sacrificing their traditional 10-man game based on set-piece dominance for a wider approach.

Their series defeat against a largely experimental Wales side last week prompted their head coach, Daniel Hourcade, to announce he would be standing down after the Scotland match. The decision not to consider players who are based abroad means he has only one team from which choose, the Jaguares, limiting competition for places.

Townsend said: “We have to impose our game on them; we have not done enough of that on this tour. We need to keep hold of the ball and put Argentina under pressure because when we do we look really dangerous.

“The breakdown is huge in today’s game and we have to have a greater presence after a tackle.”

– Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.