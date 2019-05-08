Leinster to name unchanged team for final
Scott Fardy expected to start ahead of Rhys Ruddock
Leinster’s Scott Fardy is expected to start against Saracens. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Leinster coach Leo Cullen is set to announce the same starting XV that beat Toulouse for Saturday’s Champions Cup final against Saracens.
That means Wallaby veteran Scott Fardy is retained on the blindside flank ahead of Rhys Ruddock. The Ireland international has reportedly recovered from concussive symptoms and is expected to be used off the bench.
Seàn Cronin needs to come through training on Thursday after suffering a calf injury against Toulouse.
Jamison Gibson Park’s hamstring tear means Cullen has no decision to make regarding the foreign player restrictions so James Lowe can wear number 11.
Leinster (possible): Kearney; Larmour, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton, McGrath; Healy, Cronin, Furlong; Toner, Ryan; Fardy, O’Brien Conan.