Leinster to name unchanged team for final

Leinster coach Leo Cullen is set to announce the same starting XV that beat Toulouse for Saturday’s Champions Cup final against Saracens.

That means Wallaby veteran Scott Fardy is retained on the blindside flank ahead of Rhys Ruddock. The Ireland international has reportedly recovered from concussive symptoms and is expected to be used off the bench.

Seàn Cronin needs to come through training on Thursday after suffering a calf injury against Toulouse.

Jamison Gibson Park’s hamstring tear means Cullen has no decision to make regarding the foreign player restrictions so James Lowe can wear number 11.

Leinster (possible): Kearney; Larmour, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton, McGrath; Healy, Cronin, Furlong; Toner, Ryan; Fardy, O’Brien Conan.