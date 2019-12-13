Leinster make five changes for the visit of Northampton Saints

There is a potential European debut for Skerries man Ciarán Frawley off the bench

Scott Fardy will captain Leinster this weekend. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Scott Fardy will captain Leinster this weekend. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Scott Fardy will captain Leinster in Saturday afternoon’s Champions Cup clash with Northampton Saints, he’s one of five changes to the starting XV announced by head coach Leo Cullen.

It’s the same back three that played last week in Franklin’s Gardens with Jordan Larmour at fullback, Dave Kearney on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

There is no change either in the centre with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose at 12 and 13.

With Johnny Sexton (knee) ruled out earlier this week through injury, it’s a new half back partnership though with Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne starting.

In the pack, Rónan Kelleher misses out on selection through injury (hand), so James Tracy comes in at hooker, with Cian Healy at loosehead and Tadhg Furlong also starting this week at tighthead.

Fardy comes in from the start this week and captains the side from the secondrow alongside James Ryan.

And it’s same again in the back row with Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris all retained from the start.

On the bench there is potentially a European debut for Skerries man Ciarán Frawley.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour; Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong; Scott Fardy (Capt), James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Calean Doris.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ciarán Frawley, Rob Kearney.

Referee: Dan Jones (Wales)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.