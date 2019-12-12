James Lowe wins Champions Cup try of the round

Winger scored one of seven tries for the Irish province in their win at Franklin’s Gardens

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Leinster’s James Lowe scores his team’s first try against Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens. Photograph: PA

Leinster’s James Lowe scores his team’s first try against Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens. Photograph: PA

 

Leinster winger James Lowe has won the best try from round three of the Heineken Champions Cup for his thrilling finish against Northampton Saints last weekend.

The New Zealander scored one of his team’s seven tries in a 43-16 win over the English Premiership leaders at Franklin’s Gardens. Not three minutes were clocked when Jordan Larmour glided outside Northampton openside Jamie Gibson to send Lowe racing clear from 60 metres out for the opening score, finishing off a sweeping team move.

And despite sensational scores from Ulster’s Sean Reidy and Kyle Steyn of the Glasgow Warriors both being popular among the public vote, Channel 4 analyst and three-time tournament winner Jamie Heaslip swung the decision the way of Lowe.

“Jordan Larmour shows the sort of speed that kills and it’s great work by Lowe to stay on his wing and force the Northampton wing to stay out with him,” said Heaslip. “It’s great reaction and vision by multiple players to turn defence inside their 22 when on the back foot into a try.”

Tries from Ahsee Tuala (Northampton Saints) and Alexandre Lapandry (ASM Clermont Auvergne) were also nominated.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.