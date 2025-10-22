Appeal after masked men in boiler suits raid filling station

The PSNI have appeled for information on the robbery in the Aughnacloy area of Co Tyroneon on October 8th.

An armed robbery in which four men wearing boiler suits raided a filling station in the early hours of the morning has prompted renewed appeals for information.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is seeking witnesses to the incident in which the masked men armed with suspected firearms robbed a “significant sum of cash”.

The robbery in the Aughnacloy area of Co Tyrone occurred at about 6.40am on October 8th.

The men, wearing boiler suits, threatened security staff attending an ATM at the premises on the Caledon Road.

They ordered staff members into the ATM bunker before removing cash boxes from a security van and a cash machine.

They then left the scene in the direction of Armagh in a dark-coloured Audi Q7. A light-coloured Skoda Superb is also suspected to be involved, the PSNI said.

As part of its enquiries, it said it was liaising with An Garda Síochána.

[ Drivers will now face fines for hard-to-read licence platesOpens in new window ]

PSNI Detective Inspector McCamley said it was a “shocking experience for the staff involved”.

“If you noticed any suspicious behaviour in and around this filling station in recent days or if you were travelling in the area at this time, we want to hear from you.

“Similarly, if you have dashcam covering this area or live in the general area and may have a doorbell camera, your information could be valuable to our investigation,” he said.

[ Garda recruitment drive sees significant interest from over-30s and ethnic minoritiesOpens in new window ]