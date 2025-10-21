Rugby

Four Leinster players shortlisted for Rugby Writers Player of the Year award

Ireland women, Leinster and British & Irish Lions nominated for Team of the Year

Jack Conan has been shortlisted for the Rugby Writers of Ireland 2025 Men's XV Player of the Year award. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Jack Conan has been shortlisted for the Rugby Writers of Ireland 2025 Men's XV Player of the Year award. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Muireann Duffy
Tue Oct 21 2025 - 15:242 MIN READ

Four Leinster players have been shortlisted for the Rugby Writers of Ireland 2025 Men’s XV Player of the Year award, Munster’s Tadhg Beirne representing the only non-Leinster nominee.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan and Jamison Gibson-Park are also in the running for the individual accolade, with Leo Cullen’s side also nominated for the Team of the Year award.

Scott Bemand’s Ireland side, who reached the quarter-final of this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup, are also nominated for Team of the Year, as are Andy Farrell’s tour-winning British & Irish Lions.

Linda Djougang, Erin King, Brittany Hogan, Aoife Dalton and Aoife Wafer make up the Women’s XV Player of the Year shortlist.

READ MORE

Dublin Marathon 2025: Start times, route map, and race number rules

All in the Game: Political advice from an angry Rangers fan

Leitrim Gaels very much alive and kicking as they prepare for first senior county final

Andrew Porter: ‘I was lost, angry and missed my mum more than I thought was possible’

In the 7s, Niall Comerford, Dylan O’Grady and Mark Roche are up for the men’s award, while Lucinda Kinghan, Hannah Clarke and Kate Farrell-McCabe are shortlisted for the women’s.

“The past season has been a truly memorable one, marked by significant achievements,” said Rugby Writers of Ireland chair John Fallon, congratulating this year’s nominees. “The talent and dedication displayed across all categories is immense, and we look forward to celebrating these outstanding contributions.”

2025 Rugby Writers of Ireland award nominees:

Men’s XV Player of the Year:

  • Tadhg Beirne
  • Andrew Porter
  • Dan Sheehan
  • Jack Conan
  • Jamison Gibson-Park

Women’s XV Player of the Year:

  • Linda Djougang
  • Erin King
  • Aoife Wafer
  • Brittany Hogan
  • Aoife Dalton

Men’s 7s Player of the Year:

  • Niall Comerford
  • Dylan O’Grady
  • Mark Roche

Women’s 7s Player of the Year:

  • Lucinda Kinghan
  • Hannah Clarke
  • Kate Farrell-McCabe

Dave Guiney Team of the Year:

  • Leinster Rugby
  • Ireland Women’s XV
  • British & Irish Lions

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

Muireann Duffy

Muireann Duffy

Muireann Duffy is a sports journalist with The Irish Times
The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley