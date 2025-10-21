Four Leinster players shortlisted for Rugby Writers Player of the Year award

Jack Conan has been shortlisted for the Rugby Writers of Ireland 2025 Men's XV Player of the Year award. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Four Leinster players have been shortlisted for the Rugby Writers of Ireland 2025 Men’s XV Player of the Year award, Munster’s Tadhg Beirne representing the only non-Leinster nominee.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan and Jamison Gibson-Park are also in the running for the individual accolade, with Leo Cullen’s side also nominated for the Team of the Year award.

Scott Bemand’s Ireland side, who reached the quarter-final of this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup, are also nominated for Team of the Year, as are Andy Farrell’s tour-winning British & Irish Lions.

Linda Djougang, Erin King, Brittany Hogan, Aoife Dalton and Aoife Wafer make up the Women’s XV Player of the Year shortlist.

In the 7s, Niall Comerford, Dylan O’Grady and Mark Roche are up for the men’s award, while Lucinda Kinghan, Hannah Clarke and Kate Farrell-McCabe are shortlisted for the women’s.

“The past season has been a truly memorable one, marked by significant achievements,” said Rugby Writers of Ireland chair John Fallon, congratulating this year’s nominees. “The talent and dedication displayed across all categories is immense, and we look forward to celebrating these outstanding contributions.”

2025 Rugby Writers of Ireland award nominees:

Men’s XV Player of the Year:

Tadhg Beirne

Andrew Porter

Dan Sheehan

Jack Conan

Jamison Gibson-Park

Women’s XV Player of the Year:

Linda Djougang

Erin King

Aoife Wafer

Brittany Hogan

Aoife Dalton

Men’s 7s Player of the Year:

Niall Comerford

Dylan O’Grady

Mark Roche

Women’s 7s Player of the Year:

Lucinda Kinghan

Hannah Clarke

Kate Farrell-McCabe

Dave Guiney Team of the Year: