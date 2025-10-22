Presidential election live: Humphreys fails to land knockout blow in final debate

Main Points

Independent Catherine Connolly “stood over her record and her views” during the final debate of the presidential election.

Last night’s debate largely went over ground that has become familiar in recent weeks.

Heather Humphreys, the Fine Gael candidate who polls suggest is behind in the race failed to land any knockout blows.

Last week’s Irish Times/Ipsos B&A poll showed Connolly – at the time of the poll sampling – had an 18-point lead.

The tenth President of Ireland will be decided by voters this Friday, with polling stations open from 7am to 10pm.

The result should be known by Saturday evening.

Ms Caroll MacNeill contended the issues Fine Gael had raised were ones of substance.

“They are issues about making disclosures to the Dáil before you speak on something.

“It is certainly something that I’ve done, it’s something that Jim O’Callaghan has done.

“In respect of defamation, he very clearly stood up and said, I work in defamation in that area, I represent clients on both sides,” she said, adding: “That’s what you do in the Dáil, it’s what you do in councils.”

Connolly supporters conducting negative campaign against Humphreys concerning her religion and family, Fine Gael Ministers claim

Some supporters of Independent candidate Catherine Connolly have been conducting a negative campaign against Heather Humphreys, particularly in relation to her religion and family, Fine Gael Ministers have claimed.

Harry McGee reports that Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill both rejected claims from Opposition leaders that Ms Humphreys’s campaign was using smear and Trumpian tactics by attacking Ms Connolly.

Mr Heydon and Ms Carroll MacNeill were speaking during a canvass of morning commuters at St Stephen’s Green Luas stop on Wednesday.

Asked if they regretted the negative tenor of the Fine Gael campaign, both Ministers said they did not accept that portrayal and that it was the Opposition who were involved in negative campaigning.

“I absolutely regret the fact that there has been so much sectarian content about Heather Humphreys and her family online,” said Mr Heydon.

“I don’t know Catherine Connolly’s family circumstances. I don’t care. It’s not part of it, but I haven’t read anything about it on social media yet.

“I read some very sinister comments about Heather Humphreys, her family, her culture, her tradition. It is wedge politics at its worst.”

He said most of the claims of a smear referred to a video critical of Ms Connolly that Fine Gael issued on Sunday.

“I absolutely stand over that as a video that showed Catherine Connolly’s words, her statements in the Dáil, calling out criminal activity on banks when it was clear and evident, even though it took her seven weeks to actually admit it, that she worked for financial institutions,” he said.

We tuned in hoping for an earthquake. What we got was a seismic snooze, writes Miriam Lord on last night’s debate.

“True, a substantial tremor pulsed through the land at around a quarter to midnight. But it wasn’t caused by anything said in the last TV ‘debate’ of this God-awful presidential election.

“It was just the reverberation from a nation sighing a heartfelt ‘thanks be to Jaaysus’ when the thing was finally over.”

Catherine Connolly and Heather Humphreys on the set of Prime Time in RTÉ for last night’s televised presidential election debate. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Catherine Connolly is set to unveil a presidential initiative in the home county of her rival Heather Humphreys on Wednesday morning.

The initiative, Future Voices – Guthanna an Todhchaí, will aim to “listen to young people from all communities” about the future they wish to create and the “kind of Ireland they want to live in”.

It will include regional youth assemblies and cross-Border exchanges, with Connolly saying it will ensure young voices are “heard and respected – North and South, urban and rural, at home and abroad”.

Connolly is due to announce the initiative at about 11am at the Diamond, Monaghan, with Sinn Féin vice-president and First Minister Michelle O’Neill and local Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy.

With two days to go until voters head to the polls, Heather Humphreys is visiting counties Cork and Clare on Wednesday.

She will first travel to Cork City, before moving on to Banteer and Mitchelstown in Co Cork and Ennis in Co Clare.

Catherine Connolly, meanwhile, is scheduled to visit Monaghan, Cavan, Athlone and Mullingar.

Good morning, the last debate of the presidential election saw Independent candidate Catherine Connolly stand over her views on the United States and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

However, Connolly said she understood that her role as president would be different from her role as politician.

Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys, meanwhile, apologised for her failure to support the family of Shane O’Farrell, a young man who died in her constituency after being struck by a motorist who should not have been on the road.

Humphreys sought to take on her opponent on a number of issues, but failed to land any knockout blows, Pat Leahy and Ellen Coyne write.

Read more on the final debate here.