Keith Earls back for Munster’s clash with the Ospreys

Johann van Graan makes five changes for crunch Champions Cup trip to Swansea

Keith Earls returns to the Munster side for Saturday’s trip to Swansea. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Champions Cup Pool 4: Ospreys v Munster, Saturday November 16th, Liberty Stadium (kick-off 5.30pm, BT Sport)

Johann van Graan has made five changes to the Munster XV which beat Ulster last weekend for Saturday’s trip to play the Ospreys in Swansea.

Munster have been handed a tough pool, which also includes Saracens and Racing 92, so will be hoping for a strong start to their Champions Cup campaign at the Liberty Stadium.

And Van Graan has been able to recall veteran winger Keith Earls, with the in-form Andrew Conway and fullback Mike Haly making up the back three.

Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell start in midfield with Conor Murray returning at scrumhalf and Tyler Bleyendaal taking the number 10 jersey.

Jeremy Loughman and John Ryan are named at prop either side of Niall Scannell, with Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland in the secondrow.

Tommy O’Donnell returns in the backrow alongside captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Tadhg Beirne, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin.

Ospreys: Cai Evans; Hanno Dirksen, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Scott Williams, Tom Williams; Luke Price, Shaun Venter; Rhodri Jones, Scott Otten, Ma’afu Fia , Marvin Orie, Lloyd Ashley, Dan Lydiate (capt), Olly Cracknell, Morgan Morris. Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Nicky Smith, Gheorghe Gajion, Bradley Davies, Sam Cross, Aled Davies, James Hook, Kieran Williams.

